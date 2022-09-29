Defense, McManus help power Lamar past Latta

LATTA, S.C. – Tyler McManus wasn’t sure exactly when he was going to line up under center this week for Lamar.

Hurricane Ian forced all high school football teams to adjust their practices and game times, and it turned out Lamar and Latta wound up clashing early Thursday evening.

“We didn’t really know what to expect,” the Silver Fox senior quarterback said. “We didn’t know if we’d be playing today, Friday or Monday, so we kind of took it one day at a time and we took advantage of every practice we had because we didn’t know how many we would have coming into it.”

The strategy seemed to pay off as Lamar flipped the script on its season and got off to a fast start – building a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and never looking back in a 39-8 victory over the Vikings.

The Silver Foxes (4-3) earned a key win in what will be a strong Region 6-A this season with the likes of Hannah-Pamplico, Lake View and Green Sea Floyds still on the schedule. Lamar will host GSF next Friday while Latta (4-3, 0-1) travels to H-P.

McManus had a big hand in the early push for Lamar. He connected with Xavier Jackson on a 67-yard strike just under three minutes into the game. He also ran for a 70-yard score a little over six minutes later to put the Silver Foxes up 12-0.

He found Austin Johnson in the fourth quarter for an 8-yard TD toss to give him three scores on the night to go along with 182 yards passing and 92 rushing.

“They gave us man coverage, so that opened up a lot of things,” McManus said. “...We had two sophomores catch (TDs) actually. Man coverage just opens up certain things and I was able to throw it in there.”

The running game was key as well. Daveon Martin scored in the second quarter and Quan Toney added a pair of rushing TDs just over a minute apart in the third as Lamar grabbed a 32-0 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

The defense did the rest. Latta threatened and moved the ball behind Jamarion Jones and quarterback Lebron Cobb, but the Vikings were unable to punch it in until the final quarter.

“Defense has played well all year,” Lamar coach Josh Pierce said. “We pride ourselves on a ‘next play’ mentality, and our kids are getting good at flushing what happened on the last play and making up for it on the next play.

“And that happened tonight.”

Turnovers were another big reason for Latta’s struggles as the Vikings wound up fumbling the ball twice and throwing two interceptions.

“We put ourselves in some holes in different areas,” Latta coach Brandon Iseman said. “Things we’ve got to go to work to fix.

“…We’ve got to do a better job across the board in all facets. We’ve got a lot to work to do.”

Justin Stutler had the lone score for the Vikings on a 1-yard TD run while Jones and Cobb each finished with more than 100 rushing.

LAMAR 39, LATTA 8

LAM 12 8 12 7 – 39

LAT 0 0 0 8 – 8

FIRST QUARTER

LAM – Xavier Jackson 67 pass from Tyler McManus (Montavis Dolford run failed), 9:35.

LAM – McManus 70 run (McManus run failed), 3:10.

SECOND QUARTER

LAM – Daveon Martin 11 run (McManus run), 11:05.

THIRD QUARTER

LAM – Quan Toney 33 run (McManus pass failed), 11:26.

LAM – Toney 8 run (Grayson Booth kick failed), 10:02.

FOURTH QUARTER

LAT – Justin Stutler 1 run (Jamarion Jones run), 11:19.

LAM – Austin Johnson 8 pass from McManus (Booth kick), 2:34.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – LAM: McManus 9-92, TD; Toney 5-70, 2 TDs; Martin 17-57, TD. LAT: Jones 22-107; Lebron Cobb 14-107.

PASSING – LAM: McManus 7-14-182, 2 TDs. LAT: Cobb 5-12-107, 2 INTs.

RECEIVING – LAM: Jackson 2-77, TD; Toney 2-68; Dolford 1-30; Johnson 1-8, TD. LAT: Braeden Arnette 1-70.

RECORDS: Lamar 4-3, 1-0 Region 6-A. Latta 4-3, 0-1.

NEXT GAMES: Lamar hosts Green Sea Floyds next Friday while Latta travels to Hannah-Pamplico.