Defense, rebounding key as Hannah-Pamplico boys advance in state playoffs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones was the only player to reach double figures for the Tigers while H-P’s Cyrus Ellison, Davian Coaxum and Zander Poston led the charge offensive for the Raiders — and on the boards as well.

The trio combined for 39 points including 21 in the first half. A 10-0 run in the opening stanza gave H-P a lead it did not relinquish and the Raiders held a 25-16 advantage heading into halftime.

Ellison led the way with a team-high 15 points and also added 18 rebounds. Coaxum followed with 14 points and Poston ended the night with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

A-F never got too far behind though. The Tigers trailed 28-16 at the start of the third quarter and were down by 10 at various points until their final run. Jones led the charge with 10 points in the final stanza, including a 3-pointer.

Combined with a change in defensive philosophy, it was enough for the Tigers to make things interesting in the second half.

“They came out in the second half and played an in-your-face-man-to-man defense,” Williams said. “A lot of teams haven’t really played us that way this year, so our guards had to get used to that. Once they settled down and realized they just had to go by their man and get an assist to our bigs, we started to be OK.”