Defense, run game carry Wilson past Darlington 48-0

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Wilson’s defense returned two fumbles for touchdowns, Zayshaun Rice and Chris Austin combined for more than 200 yards rushing and three scores and the Tigers shut out Darlington 48-0 on Friday at the Falcons’ Nest.

Wilson (1-1, 1-1), who earned the Virgil Wells trophy with the victory, will host North Myrtle Beach next Friday in a key Region 6-4A showdown. The Falcons (0-2, 0-2) will travel to Memorial Stadium as well for a Thursday night matchup against South Florence.

After a scoreless first quarter, Darlington nearly found the end zone twice in the second stanza only to come away empty both times. A 36-yard touchdown pass from Deuce Hudson to Montavious Edwards was negated on a penalty, and a pass down to the 1-yard line where possession was being fought over was eventually ruled to have been intercepted by Wilson’s Samari Stukes.

The Tigers finally broke through just before the half on a 19-yard pass from Rice to Montrell Goodson. They got another gift score as with time winding down when Hudson was being tackled and wound up throwing the ball behind him for a backwards pass. That was picked up by Quadry Hunter and returned 40 yards to give the Tigers a 13-0 lead.