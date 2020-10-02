Defense, run game carry Wilson past Darlington 48-0

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Wilson’s defense returned two fumbles for touchdowns, Zayshaun Rice and Chris Austin combined for more than 200 yards rushing and three scores and the Tigers shut out Darlington 48-0 on Friday at the Falcons’ Nest.
Wilson (1-1, 1-1), who earned the Virgil Wells trophy with the victory, will host North Myrtle Beach next Friday in a key Region 6-4A showdown. The Falcons (0-2, 0-2) will travel to Memorial Stadium as well for a Thursday night matchup against South Florence.
After a scoreless first quarter, Darlington nearly found the end zone twice in the second stanza only to come away empty both times. A 36-yard touchdown pass from Deuce Hudson to Montavious Edwards was negated on a penalty, and a pass down to the 1-yard line where possession was being fought over was eventually ruled to have been intercepted by Wilson’s Samari Stukes.
The Tigers finally broke through just before the half on a 19-yard pass from Rice to Montrell Goodson. They got another gift score as with time winding down when Hudson was being tackled and wound up throwing the ball behind him for a backwards pass. That was picked up by Quadry Hunter and returned 40 yards to give the Tigers a 13-0 lead.
It was all Wilson in the second half as the Tigers got three quick touchdowns – including another scoop-and-score – to go up 33-0.
Rice had 146 yards rushing and a TD for Wilson and also threw for 66 yards and another score. Austin had 120 yards on the ground and a rushing TD and Taveon Johnson made the most of his seven carries with two fourth-quarter touchdowns runs.
Hudson wound up throwing for 144 yards for the Falcons, but also had two interceptions.
WILSON 48, DARLINGTON 0
W 0 13 21 14 – 48
D 0 0 0 0 – 0
SECOND QUARTER
W – Montrell Goodson 19 pass from Zayshaun Rice (Vraj Patel kick blocked), 2:25.
W – Quadry Hunter 40 fumble return (Patel kick), 0:19.
THIRD QUARTER
W – Chris Austin 52 run (Patel kick), 9:08.
W – Rice 27 run (Patel kick), 5:56.
W – Andriq Williams 12 fumble return (Patel kick), 5:31.
FOURTH QUARTER
W – Taveon Johnson 8 run (Patel kick), 10:12.
W – Johnson 2 run (Patel kick), 5:09.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – W: Zayshaun Rice 13-146, TD; Chris Austin 12-120, TD; Taveon Johnson 7-25, 2 TDs.
PASSING – W: Zayshaun Rice 7-14-66, TD. D: Deuce Hudson 13-29-144, 2 INTs.
RECEIVING – W: Montrell Goodson 3-29, TD. D: Davion Bowens 3-51.
RECORDS: W 1-1, 1-1 Region 6-4A. D 0-2, 0-2 Region 6-4A.
NEXT GAMES: Darlington travels to South Florence on Thursday. Wilson hosts North Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!