Defense, special teams carry Johnsonville to 1A title game

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – It’s been a decade since Johnsonville was able to enjoy the type of celebration like the one that took place Friday night.

For coach Ken Cribb? Just a bit longer at 11 years – but still just as sweet.

For the first time since 2012, the Golden Flashes will play for a state football championship. The top-ranked JHS squad used a combination of solid defense, special teams and an opportunistic offense to take down Cross 20-6 in the 1A lower state final.

Now Johnsonville (13-0) gets another crack at the big prize when it takes on Christ Church at 7 p.m. next Friday (Dec. 2) at Benedict College in Columbia.

“It feels good…this has been our goal since the summertime,” Flashes quarterback Malik Shippy said. “We always said, ‘(We’re) going to be in Columbia at the end of the season,' and that’s what we’re headed to.”

It was not an easy path for the undefeated Johnsonville squad by any means, and Friday had more than its share of adversity to overcome.

Shrine Bowl running back Daquan Burroughs was injured on the first series and didn’t play for much of the game. Another top back and key defender, Travis Wilson, was also injured and played only sparingly the rest of the night.

“I can’t say enough about this bunch,” Cribb said. “…Two of our better players – both out. They gutted it out and both came back and made plays. This bunch of kids, you just never underestimate them. They fight and they do this thing the right way.

“The good Lord’s been with us and he’s rewarded them.”

The final score was not indicative of how badly things began Friday for the Flashes. Apart from the injuries, they had negative-16 yards of total offense in the first quarter with no first downs and one turnover.

A pair of key penalties by Cross inside the JHS 10-yard line kept the Trojans off the board early, but the turnover – a Shippy interception – proved to be a spark for the Cross offense. A 10-play drive was capped by Santory Jones’ 4-yard run, although the PAT was missed.

Still, the Trojans held a 6-0 lead and Johnsonville had shown no signs of life on offense.

That changed quickly thanks to Shippy and the passing game. He went 3 for 3 on Johnsonville’s next drive and Neal Martin’s 3-yard run capped off the turnaround and put the Flashes in the lead for good at 7-6.

It was the start of a big night for Shippy, who threw for 104 yards.

“Just do me,” Shippy said of his approach to the change in offense. “Just go out there and have fun with it. Make plays and take us all the way to state.”

He got a boost from the return of both Burroughs and Wilson in the second half. Despite being hampered, Burroughs still led the team with 44 yards rushing – including a crucial 40-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that opened up a two-score lead for Johnsonville.

In the meantime, it was the defense and special teams that came up with huge plays the rest of the night. The Flashes forced five turnovers from the second quarter on – two interceptions and three fumbles.

Two of the fumbles were recovered on kickoffs – including a surprise onside kick to start the second half – and another came on a punt return.

The first and last Cross fumbles were bookended with a pair of key field goals from Reid Baxley. He connected on a 31-yard in the second quarter to give JHS a 10-6 halftime advantage and he capped off the scoring with a 27-yard boot in the fourth quarter.

“He’s got ice water in his veins,” Cribb said of Baxley. “Nothing bothers him…he just stands in there and he nails them. Special teams was big for us tonight.”

C 0 6 0 0 – 6

J 0 10 7 3 – 20

SECOND QUARTER

C – Santory Jones 4 run (Da Silva Oliveria kick failed), 10:14.

J – Neal Martin 3 run (Reid Baxley kick), 5:49.

J – Baxley 31 FG, 2:49.

THIRD QUARTER

J – Daquan Burroughs 40 run (Baxley kick), 9:34.

FOURTH QUARTER

J – Baxley 27 FG, 9:02.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – J: Daquan Burroughs 7-44, TD; Travis Wilson 5-28, Neal Martin 11-12, TD.

PASSING – J: Malik Shippy 6-12-104

RECEIVING – J: Reid Baxley 2-43; Alontre Pressley 2-27; JJ Coles 1-19; Marquel Burroughs 1-15.

RECORD: J 13-0.

NEXT GAME: The Golden Flashes will face Christ Church next Friday at 7 p.m. at Benedict College in Columbia.