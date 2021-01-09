Defense, three-point shooting carry FMU men to big conference win over Hurricanes

FLORENCE, S.C. — Gary Edwards’ squad learned a lot from its season-opening loss Thursday, the Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach said.

“I was really proud of the guys,” Edwards said following Saturday’s 88-74 victory over Georgia Southwestern at Smith University Center. “I think our guys looked at the film and really corrected a lot of the mistakes from that first game. We did such a better job tonight defensively and rebounding the ball.

“It also really helps when you shoot the ball the way we did tonight.”

Especially from three-point range. The Patriots sank 17 treys — their most in two years — and never trailed after opening the game on a 13-2 run to begin their home slate with a big Peach Belt Conference victory.

FMU is now 1-1 overall and in conference play after handing the Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1) their first defeat of the season. The Patriots will hit the road for a pair of games next week, starting with a 7:30 p.m. contest Wednesday at Lander, before returning home on Jan. 20 to play USC Aiken.