Defense, three-point shooting carry FMU men to big conference win over Hurricanes

FLORENCE, S.C. — Gary Edwards’ squad learned a lot from its season-opening loss Thursday, the Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach said.
“I was really proud of the guys,” Edwards said following Saturday’s 88-74 victory over Georgia Southwestern at Smith University Center. “I think our guys looked at the film and really corrected a lot of the mistakes from that first game. We did such a better job tonight defensively and rebounding the ball.
“It also really helps when you shoot the ball the way we did tonight.”
Especially from three-point range. The Patriots sank 17 treys — their most in two years — and never trailed after opening the game on a 13-2 run to begin their home slate with a big Peach Belt Conference victory.
FMU is now 1-1 overall and in conference play after handing the Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1) their first defeat of the season. The Patriots will hit the road for a pair of games next week, starting with a 7:30 p.m. contest Wednesday at Lander, before returning home on Jan. 20 to play USC Aiken.
“We’ve got some great shooters,” Edwards said. “But we’ve also got some good inside guys. I think we’ll be a hard team to defend as we keep improving as the year goes on. I talked to our guys about how early in the process we are — not only for this year but maybe even looking into the future.”
The Patriots’ best scoring run was just 10 points, but a big key was keeping GSW’s best run to just eight points. FMU also out-rebounded the ‘Canes 36-33 and scored 18 second-chance points.
“We were able to force a lot of turnovers in the first half, which gave us some easy baskets,” Edwards said. “The second half we were trying to stay in front of them and not them beat us to the basket. They’re so athletic that they’re hard to defend sometimes, but for the most part I felt we kept them under control.”
Six different FMU players connected from downtown, including Holden Redparth who had five on the night. Redparth scored 24 points to finish just behind Langston Gaither with 26. Both were career highs.
Alex Cox added 13 points for the Patriots, including a trio of treys, and former West Florence standout Darius Dawson chimed in with 10 points. Both Cox and Dawson led the team with seven rebounds each.
FMU led 47-36 at the break and the ‘Canes never got any closer than nine the rest of the way. The Patriots’ biggest lead was 22 at one point.