Defensive turnaround key to Johnsonville's title run

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – If the Johnsonville High football team was going to take the next step in 2022, one thing was certain:

The defense had to improve, and had to do it quickly.

The Golden Flashes’ offense was formidable – scoring just over 31 points a game. But that meant little since they were also giving up an average of more than 30 points a game as well.

“The kids took it personal, and they started figuring this thing out,” coach Ken Cribb said.

In a big way. Johnsonville has turned its most glaring weakness into perhaps its biggest strength this season, and it’s one of the main reasons why the Flashes will play Christ Church at 7 p.m. Friday at Benedict College for the 1A state crown.

“They formed a family,” defensive coordinator Quentin Davis said. “That defensive squad – they’re tighter than any bunch I’ve ever seen in my life. Everybody wants to get in the shot. You watch film and you see 10, 11 hats around the ball.

“It’s great to see.”

The most concrete evidence of the Flashes’ turnaround is easy to spot. After allowing 245 points in eight games a season ago, Johnsonville has only allowed 119 this season – in 13 games. That’s an average of less than 10 points per contest.

JHS has only allowed more than one score in a game four times with one of those coming in a 57-14 blowout of Military Magnet in the opening round of the playoffs.

In fact, that’s the most points given up by the Flashes in their last seven games as the defense hit its stride just in time for region and postseason play. JHS has posted three shutouts during that span and has given up two touchdowns in the last three games.

“Everybody grew over the summer and worked hard all year long,” senior defensive back Timari Hannah said. “Just had to get to where we’re at now. Come out here every morning lifting weights; come out to the football field and put the work in.

“…They don’t score, they don’t win.”

And it hasn’t been just one aspect of the defense that’s improved but rather across the board. As a team, Johnsonville has 161 tackles for a loss, 19 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries and 13 interceptions.

“Everybody’s out there communicating and everybody’s running to the ball,” Davis said. “…You really don’t have a captain on that defense – everybody’s a captain.”

Not to say that there hasn't been any standouts. Sophomore linebacker Landyn Cribb leads the team with 103 tackles followed closely by Kavontre Singletary (101). Senior defensive lineman Aven Generette is also tops on the team with 30 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

The secondary has had its share of big plays as well, led by senior defensive back Alontre Pressley’s five interceptions and five pass breakups.

Hannah pointed to two key reasons why the Flashes have been so productive this season – reasons echoed by Davis and Cribb.

“Maturity and effort,” he said. “Don’t be scared to hit people. Go out there and do your job and get the work done.”

Johnsonville’s defense will face its toughest challenge of the year Friday against the explosive Cavaliers. Christ Church is averaging 42.6 points a game behind a balanced attack that is producing nearly 200 yards passing and rushing per game.

“Don’t let anybody get behind you,” Hannah said as one of the main keys to slowing the Cavs down. “And if the ball’s in the air, it’s yours. You’re a wide receiver, too. Gotta go up and get it.”