PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Demetrius Knox named MCHS boys' basketball coach

  • Updated
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. − Marlboro County High School has named Demetrius Knox as its new boys' basketball coach, the school announced recently.

Knox replaces Joey Footman, who coached the Bulldogs this past season after taking over for LaTroy Brace. Brace led MCHS to the 2021 3A state title before taking a faculty job at Olympic High School in North Carolina.

Knox, a Bennettsville native, was assistant coach under Brace during the Bulldogs' championship run. He served as junior varsity coach in 2021 and as an assistant varsity basketball coach as well as an assistant football coach.

Knox graduated from Marlboro County High in 2016 and was a key member of that squad's run to the 3A lower state title that same year.

He averaged 19.3 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals per game and was an all-region and all-state player selected for the North-South All-Star game.

After MCHS, he attended Morris College in Sumter where he also played basketball − scoring over 1,000 points for his career.

Knox

