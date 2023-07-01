MARION, S.C. – The highs and lows of a baseball game were never more prominent than Friday for Post 1 against Horry Post 111.

After rallying from a four-run deficit to take the lead on Shemar Simes’ grand slam, Florence saw it all fall apart in a matter of one inning.

Horry plated eight runs – bolstered by four walks and two errors – to retake the lead for good in a 13-10 triumph at Fox Field in Marion in the annual neutral site game between the two teams.

It was the first League 2 loss for Post 1, who fell to 9-1 in league play and 17-4 overall with two games left in the regular season set for next week. The two teams will meet again Thursday at American Legion Field at 7:30 p.m.

Florence coach Derick Urquhart quickly pointed to the number of free bases his squad gave Post 111 as the deciding factor Friday.

“We gave them 13 baserunners,” Urquhart said. “We walked 10, we hit one, we made two errors in the field – we gave them too many baserunners and that came back to bite us.

“We got behind early, gave up four…but we battled back, got it close and got the lead. We couldn’t hold it. That inning just snowballed – couldn’t throw strikes.”

Up 7-4 with just six outs to go, things turned quickly for Post 1 with one out in the top of the sixth. It took three pitchers to get through the rest of the frame as walks, errors and big hits by Horry pushed across eight runs – highlighted by a three-run homer from Andrew Buffkin.

That made it 12-7, and although Florence was able to scratch across a few more runs, it proved to be too steep a hill to climb a second time.

“We couldn’t get them out,” Urquhart said. “They were squaring some balls up and making some good swings on pitches. We were just trying everything at that point. But we kept swinging. I told the guys I was proud of the way we still battled at the end, but against a good team like that, you can’t give them 13 baserunners.”

Even with 10 runs on the board, Post 1 still had a number of opportunities to push more runs across that fell by the wayside. Florence left 13 runners on base, including eight through the first four innings with five of those in scoring position.

“Too many popups,” Urquhart said. “We keep swinging at the high pitch, and we’ve been telling these guys for a couple weeks that it’s going to bite us.

“And tonight between the strikeouts and the infield popups when we’re chasing that high pitch, we’re just not going to be successful with it.”

Post 1 finished with eight hits, but six of those came from three players who carried the offense. Simes was 2 for 5 with the slam, four RBI and two runs scored. Zach Hunt was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple and two runs driven in and Jackson Moore added a two-run double in the second.

Collin Minshew also had a hit for Florence and walked three times.