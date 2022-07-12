Despite rain, Hardee has memorable All-Star experience

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even at the Coastal Plain League All-Star game, Will Hardee couldn’t escape the rain.

The weather put a damper on a number of events planned for Sunday’s festivities in Holly Springs, N.C., but the overall experience was memorable all the same, the Florence Flamingos outfielder said.

“It was a lot of fun,” the former South Florence High and current Francis Marion standout said. “There were a lot of really good baseball players there. Unfortunately it rained all day. So they cancelled our 60-yard dash; they cancelled our in and out, so we had a lot of downtime.

“I’m pretty sure I took like an hour nap in the locker room.”

The teams were able to take batting practice participate in the CPL’s player development profiling, Hardee said, along with getting a complete nine-inning game in as well. The West All-Stars beat the East 3-2.

“I enjoyed it and I think I learned a lot, too,” Hardee said. “… I didn’t know exactly what we were doing when we went in there, but they had it all organized very well. Honestly, we rolled right through everything. If it wouldn’t have been raining all day, we’d have gotten to do a lot more stuff involving scouts and everything.

“I was kind of upset about that, but it was a blessing and a curse. I enjoyed it.”

Hardee entered the game in the later innings and was able to get one at bat in at least.

“I went 3-0 on the first three pitches, and I was worried I’d only get one at bat,” he said. “So I wanted to get at least one swing off, and I got a decent pitch to swing at. I ended up flying out to left, but…I put a good swing on it, just didn’t get a good result.”

Hardee has seen a lot more good results than bad this season. The lone All-Star representative from Florence, he was among not only the team leaders, but the East Division leaders at the time of his selection.

Through 18 games he had a .328 batting average and led the Flamingos in hits (20), runs (16), was tied for the lead with three doubles and ranked second with 11 RBI.

He’s currently still among the top players statistically on the Flamingos with a .318 batting average, 12 RBI and a team-high 17 walks.

“I felt I’ve put together a good year,” Hardee said. “A lot better than I was last year…I’ve kind of just found a groove and stuck with it. That’s what I’ve been doing since.”

Marlins, Zookeepers top divisions

The Morehead City Marlins and Asheboro Zookeepers sit atop their respective divisions with just under three weeks remaining on the schedule.

The Marlins, who won the East Division’s first-half title, sit at 7-3 (25-9 overall) just ahead of Wilmington (5-3) and Wilson (4-3). Holly Springs (5-5) is next followed by Florence (3-3), Tri-City (4-5) and Peninsula (3-7).

Wilson (20-11) is currently in second place in the overall division standings.

Switching to the West Division, Asheboro (7-3) holds the lead over first-half winner Savannah (5-4) and Macon (5-4). Forest City (6-5) is next followed by High Point-Thomasville (4-4), Martinsville (3-5) and Lexington County (1-8).

Savannah still has the overall lead at 24-9 followed by the HiToms (16-16).

Wilson’s Jones, HP-T’s Little earn weekly honors

Wilson outfielder Tre Jones was named the CPL’s Hitter of the Week while HP-Thomasville left-hander Matthew Little earned the Pitcher of the Week honor.

Jones went 8 for 16 this past week in four games. He had four doubles, walked four times, scored six runs and drove in seven while also stealing three bases.

Little meanwhile tossed a complete-game, six-inning shutout for the HiToms against Forest City on July 8 in the second game of a doubleheader. He allowed no runs on no hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.