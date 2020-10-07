DeVore finds 'right fit' with Coker program

DeVore’s experience with a Saints program that has been among the best in the area during the last decade-plus was one of the things that stood out about her, Griffin said in statement released by the school after DeVore’s hiring.

"With the assistance of Dr. Kurt Patberg, we completed a national search for our next women's basketball coach and coach DeVore's name kept coming up," Griffin said. "The success she has had at Limestone will be instrumental in guiding our program both on and off the court. She cares about her players, not only as players, but as people, and we are excited to watch the program develop."

In 14 seasons at her alma mater, DeVore was part of a coaching staff that saw Limestone go 304-123 with seven Conference Carolinas regular-season championships, five tournament championships, eight NCAA Tournament appearances, two NCAA Southeast Regional championships and back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight from 2014-15.

The Saints also finished in the top 25 national rankings four times.

“I really like to play fast,” DeVonte said. “…A lot of our success at Limestone has been playing a little bit different than everybody else. I’ve been a part of our run here and developing that system with a guard-oriented group. I foresee that being the same (at Coker).