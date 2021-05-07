Dickerson's CG helps Falcons stun Knights 3-2

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Region 6-4A playoff race just got a whole lot tighter.

Darlington scored the decisive run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch, and starter Bryant Dickerson went the distance as the Falcons secured a 3-2 win over West Florence on Friday at Williamson Athletic Field.

Darlington moved to 9-11 overall and 3-7 in region play, but the loss drops the Knights to 15-6 and 7-3 with just two games remaining.

South Florence sits atop the region standings at 8-2, but West, Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach are now all bunched together in second place. WFHS split with both teams earlier this year and will face the rival Bruins next week with plenty on the line.

Runs and hits were hard to come by most of the night for both teams. Darlington had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, but couldn’t push a run across against Knights starter Bryson Graves.

West got on the board first in the top of the second thanks to a delayed steal. With George Floyd on third and one down, Nic Edick took off from first and was thrown out at second. But Floyd had more than enough time to score from third as West took a 1-0 lead.