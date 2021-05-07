Dickerson's CG helps Falcons stun Knights 3-2

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Region 6-4A playoff race just got a whole lot tighter.
Darlington scored the decisive run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch, and starter Bryant Dickerson went the distance as the Falcons secured a 3-2 win over West Florence on Friday at Williamson Athletic Field.
Darlington moved to 9-11 overall and 3-7 in region play, but the loss drops the Knights to 15-6 and 7-3 with just two games remaining.
South Florence sits atop the region standings at 8-2, but West, Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach are now all bunched together in second place. WFHS split with both teams earlier this year and will face the rival Bruins next week with plenty on the line.
Runs and hits were hard to come by most of the night for both teams. Darlington had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, but couldn’t push a run across against Knights starter Bryson Graves.
West got on the board first in the top of the second thanks to a delayed steal. With George Floyd on third and one down, Nic Edick took off from first and was thrown out at second. But Floyd had more than enough time to score from third as West took a 1-0 lead.
The Falcons got the run right back, however. Tyler Berry collected the first of his two hits in the game with a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning and almost immediately took off for second. Three batters later, with Berry standing on third, a wild pitch brought him home to knot the contest at 1-1.
West retook the lead briefly in the fourth. Dylan Snyder singled and raced all the way to third on a Falcons’ error. He came home next batter when Floyd doubled him in. Both Snyder and Floyd finished with two hits each for WF.
But DHS answered again. Karson Morris walked to lead off the bottom of the inning and took second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Berry’s second hit produced the Falcons’ second run with an RBI single.
The game remained tied until the sixth when a one-out single by Morris set the table for DHS. Dickerson was hit by a pitch the following at bat and his pinch runner was erased at second on a fielder’s choice by Berry. Berry beat out the double play though, and after DeMarco Hannah walked to load the bases, a wild pitch brought home Morris with go-ahead run.
Dickerson finished the Knights off in the top of the seventh. After getting the first two outs with no problem, he walked Graves and Josh Williams on back-to-back full counts before getting a final strikeout to end the game.
Dickerson went seven innings and allowed two runs, none earned, on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Graves did not factor into the decision as WFHS reliever Coleman Kelly wound up with the loss. He went two innings and allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk.