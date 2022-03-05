Dillon blanks Pee Dee Academy for Pee Dee Pitch-Off championship

The next inning, Logan Grice doubled the lead with an RBI single and Sherman helped her own cause by driving in a run as well as Dillon took an early 3-0 lead.

Things snowballed from there as the Wildcats tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and two more in the sixth to put the game out of reach for Pee Dee.

“We had a few mistakes on defense,” Golden Eagles coach Will Eskridge said. “We started out hitting the ball fairly well but once we made those mistakes, that seemed to affect us at the plate and we were never really able to recover from that. And Paige did a great job keeping us from being successful.

“…Disappointed with the finish, but I think we’ve got a good season ahead of us.”

PDA earned a couple of big wins during the weekend; including one against defending 4A lower state champion Darlington. Erskine, whose is a mostly veteran group, was also happy to see a couple of eighth-graders step in to some key roles – including Maddie Coward who tossed a significant number of innings, he added.

Grice also saw a number of new faces step into some key roles as the Wildcats look to replace four seniors from last year’s squad.