Dillon blanks Pee Dee Academy for Pee Dee Pitch-Off championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – The defending 3A lower state softball champions now have another title to defend – the Pee Dee Pitch-Off crown.
Paige Sherman tossed a complete-game shutout and the Dillon Wildcats scored in all but two innings Saturday as they blanked Pee Dee Academy 7-0 in the tournament championship game.
“It’s a good feeling to win this,” Dillon coach Stevie Grice said. “Played a lot of good competition – I mean every ballgame. That was a good Pee Dee team we beat there at the end.
“Paige Sherman pitched a great game on the mound (and) our hitters came up big.”
Sherman allowed just three hits and none past the third inning. She didn’t walk a batter, hit one and struck out seven.
After a somewhat shaky first inning, Sherman and the Wildcat defense became more dominant as the game went on, with Sherman fanning the final four batters she faced.
“She’s a bulldog,” Grice said of his sophomore right-hander. “I mean she’s consistent and she’s going to give you everything she’s got. She’s going to give you a chance to win every ballgame you play.”
Sherman was also backed by early run support. McKayla Huggins scored from third on a PDA error in the second inning to put the Wildcats up 1-0.
The next inning, Logan Grice doubled the lead with an RBI single and Sherman helped her own cause by driving in a run as well as Dillon took an early 3-0 lead.
Things snowballed from there as the Wildcats tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and two more in the sixth to put the game out of reach for Pee Dee.
“We had a few mistakes on defense,” Golden Eagles coach Will Eskridge said. “We started out hitting the ball fairly well but once we made those mistakes, that seemed to affect us at the plate and we were never really able to recover from that. And Paige did a great job keeping us from being successful.
“…Disappointed with the finish, but I think we’ve got a good season ahead of us.”
PDA earned a couple of big wins during the weekend; including one against defending 4A lower state champion Darlington. Erskine, whose is a mostly veteran group, was also happy to see a couple of eighth-graders step in to some key roles – including Maddie Coward who tossed a significant number of innings, he added.
Grice also saw a number of new faces step into some key roles as the Wildcats look to replace four seniors from last year’s squad.
But there’s still a lot of veterans on the DHS roster as well, including Sherman who led the way with three hits − one of which was a double. Logan Grice scored three times for the Wildcats and Jonasia Lester collected a double and an RBI.