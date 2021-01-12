Dillon Christian boys hold off Carolina Academy 63-53

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A dominant second quarter was the difference in the game as Dillon Christian School’s boys’ basketball team earned a 63-53 victory over The Carolina Academy on Tuesday.

The victory keeps DCS (9-3, 3-0 SCISA Region 3-2A) perfect in region play and hands CA (6-3, 1-1) its first loss in the region.

The Warriors outscored the Bobcats 19-9 in the second stanza and CA was unable to pull any closer than seven points the rest of the way, despite outscoring DCS in the third quarter.

Always dangerous from three-point range, Dillon Christian managed to sink just five shots from beyond the arc against the Bobcats, but three came in the third as the Warriors kept CA from making it a much tighter game.

Weston Glassgow and Grayson Singletary each led the way with 16 points for the Warriors and the duo connected on a pair of treys each.

It was the Bobcats that had the high scorers on the night, however. Matthew Joye poured in 18 points followed by Matt Gaskins with 17. Joye scored 13 of his points in the second half and Gaskins had 10 as CA cut the deficit to 49-40 entering the final quarter.

But 59-51 was as close as the Bobcats got the rest of the way, and that score came with just 1:10 remaining.