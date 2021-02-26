Dillon Christian boys punch ticket to 1st SCISA state championship game

SUMTER, S.C. – Dillon Christian School is playing for the SCISA 2A boys’ state basketball championship for the first time in program history.

The Warriors (21-3) used a strong third quarter to pull away from region rival Pee Dee Academy en route to a 65-56 victory at the Sumter Civic Center on Thursday.

DCS will now face defending champion Spartanburg Christian on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for the championship.

The Warriors outscored Pee Dee 19-8 in the decisive third stanza to what was a two-point game at the break into a 13-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

DCS increased its lead all the way to 57-39 at one point before the Golden Eagles (13-3) made things a little closer down the stretch.

Hudson Spivey had a game-high 20 points for PDA – 10 in each half. Caleb Oakley finished with 14 points in his final game for Pee Dee and Cameron Weston added 12 point, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Dillon Christian hit six treys in the game, including three in the second quarter as the Warriors climbed back from an early deficit to take the lead at halftime. Greyson Singletary hit a pair of shots from downtown in the second stanza and Adam Norman connected on two in the third quarter.