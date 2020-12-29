Dillon Christian's deep-threat offense firing on all cylinders in early part of season

CHARLESTON, S.C. – If there’s one thing Tuesday’s Carolina Lowcountry Invitational matchup against Bamberg-Ehrhardt hammered home, it’s that the Dillon Christian School boys’ basketball team is never out of any game.
Not with the weapons the Warriors have on the floor – and not with how well they shoot 3-pointers.
Down 23 in the second half, DCS caught fire en route to pulling out an 83-82 victory at the Charleston-based tournament hosted by First Baptist.
“We certainly think we can put points on the board in a hurry,” Dillon Christian coach Bo Stone said. “When we get hot from the outside, we’re a tough team to handle then.”
Such was the case Tuesday. The Warriors outscored the Red Raiders 57-35 over the final 16 minutes to hand them their first loss of the season, and a large percentage of those baskets were made from long range.
DCS sank 12 shots from beyond the arc in the second half and 15 for the game. Weston Glassgow led the way with five 3-pointers, followed closely by Ethan Brewington with four. All four of Brewington’s shots came in the decisive fourth quarter as the junior guard scored 16 of his 18 points.
He was one of four Warriors in double figures along with Glassgow (18), Colby Thorndyke (12) and Adam Norman, who had a game-high 24 points for DCS.
The quartet also combined to hit all but one of the team’s 3-pointers and have been part of a strong offensive start to the season for the Warriors.
“The last two years, we’ve been pretty good from outside,” Stone said. “But I would say this is the best shooting team I’ve ever coached. We’ve got six or seven guys who have legitimate 3-point range and aren’t afraid to shoot. That’s kind of what we do. We understand that we’re a 3-point shooting team.
“Now one of the differences this year is that we use that shot to open you up and then attack the rim. We’re better at that this year than we have been in the past.”
Dillon Christian is averaging 81.3 points per game through eight games. It has scored more than 90 three times, and it has been held to fewer than 60 just once in the season opener.
It’s been a combination of returning players and a couple of strong transfers from North Carolina that have helped build perhaps the deepest team Stone has coached, he said.
Glassgow, a senior and the returning region player of the year, was averaging 16.5 points and shooting 48% from three-point range prior to this week’s tournament. He’s joined by Brewington (11.3 ppg, 44% 3PT) and sophomore Grayson Singletary, who is averaging right at 14 points in his debut season on varsity. Norman, a senior, is also a returning high scorer and has gotten back into basketball rhythm these past two games after making his season debut Monday.
Among the newcomers, Thorndyke is averaging close to 14 points per game as well while also shooting 40% from downtown. Dwayne McCormick and Cam Sweat have provided physical presences under the rim and on the defensive side, Stone said.
“We’ve got pretty good length, and the kids understand the system,” he added. “We’ve got plenty of athletes, and the kids know what we’re trying to do. We’ve been building to this. We’ve been pushing tempo and trying to play this style the last couple of years.
“It’s fun to play in it and that’s make a big difference.”
DILLON CHRISTIAN 83, BAMBERG-EHRHARDT 82
B-E 15 32 14 21 – 82
DCS 11 15 26 31 – 83
DILLON CHRISTIAN (83)
Adam Norman 24, Weston Glassgow 18, Ethan Brewington 18, Colby Thorndyke 12, Singletary 5, McCormick 4, Sweat 2.
RECORD: DCS 5-3
NEXT GAME: The Warriors will play Coastal Home School at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Carolina Lowcountry Invitational in Charleston.