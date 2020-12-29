Dillon Christian's deep-threat offense firing on all cylinders in early part of season

The quartet also combined to hit all but one of the team’s 3-pointers and have been part of a strong offensive start to the season for the Warriors.

“The last two years, we’ve been pretty good from outside,” Stone said. “But I would say this is the best shooting team I’ve ever coached. We’ve got six or seven guys who have legitimate 3-point range and aren’t afraid to shoot. That’s kind of what we do. We understand that we’re a 3-point shooting team.

“Now one of the differences this year is that we use that shot to open you up and then attack the rim. We’re better at that this year than we have been in the past.”

Dillon Christian is averaging 81.3 points per game through eight games. It has scored more than 90 three times, and it has been held to fewer than 60 just once in the season opener.

It’s been a combination of returning players and a couple of strong transfers from North Carolina that have helped build perhaps the deepest team Stone has coached, he said.