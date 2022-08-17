Dillon enters Year 2 under Roller with same goals in mind

DILLON, S.C. – The Dillon Wildcats took the field for the first time in nearly 30 years without Jackie Hayes as head coach in 2021.

Instead longtime offensive coordinator Kelvin Roller was given the reins of one of the top programs in the state over the last three decades, and the Wildcats seemingly didn’t miss a beat.

Dillon rolled to another region title and was undefeated heading into the 3A lower state final against Camden.

The Wildcats fell short in a 13-7 loss to finish the season at 9-1.

Now in year two, the expectations Roller has for his squad remain the same as they always have, he said.

“Our expectation is to always play in that last football game,” Roller said. “We’ve just got to make sure that our work ethic matches our goals. We always reiterate that we start over every year – every year is a new season, every team is a different team.

“We can’t rest on what we’ve been able to accomplish in the past.”

The 2022 Wildcats will be a mixture of experience and youth, he went to say.

“We’ve got a veteran team up front on the offensive line and on the defensive line, but our skill guys are little inexperienced,” Roller said. “So we’ll have to do a good job of developing those guys.”

OFFENSE

The two most glaring losses from last season skill-position wise are in quarterback Jack Grider and running back Nemo Squire.

Grider threw for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns and added another 409 yards and four more scores on the ground.

Squire was a Shrine Bowler and signed with East Carolina University. He had 1,056 rushing yards his senior year to go along with 23 touchdowns.

The backfield production will fall to senior Ty Martin, who ran and caught passes for Dillon last season, along with sophomore Jamorian Fling.

“(Martin) is an explosive back and he can go,” Roller said. “(Fling) is an excellent, excellent athlete. I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do on a football field.”

Junior Brandon Allen, who was the backup QB last year, is being looked at along with Josiah Oxendine, a freshman, and sophomore Avery Sherman.

Whoever winds up taking the snaps will have a veteran group in front of him. Josiah Thompson returns at left tackle and is drawing NCAA Division I interest, Roller said. Kanire Locklear is at guard with Carlos Miller, Ja’Mari Charles and Peyton Small rounding out the rest of the front.

DEFENSE

Once again, the Wildcats’ defense turned in a dominant 2021 campaign allowing 97 points total in 10 games and never allowing more than 14 in any contest.

Three-year starter Anthony Grant (6-1, 260) is back on the line along with Chris McCollum (6-1, 265), who is also a four-year starter at tight end.

Junior Ian Meyers will be one of the linebackers along with Sirmod McCallum, who saw a lot of playing time last year as a sophomore.

Zay Davis returns as the captain of the secondary and will be joined by Donnez Alford.

“We have a few guys back there that are sort of coaches on the field and can help us develop some of our younger guys,” Roller said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Stephen Rios will handle the kicking duties for Dillon this season with Fling slated to be the punter.