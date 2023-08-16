DILLON, S.C. – It was a heartbreaking – and rarely seen – ending to the Dillon Wildcats’ season in 2022.

A penalty in the end zone negated what might have been a game-changing interception in the fourth quarter of the 3A lower state championship game against Beaufort.

Instead it resulted in a safety and an eventual 30-21 loss to the Eagles, who went on to claim the state title as the Wildcats finished with a 13-1 overall mark.

Dillon has a number of skilled players back from that squad as Kelvin Roller’s team looks to put it all together again for another run at a state championship.

“That’s our goal and that’s everybody’s goal really,” Roller said. “If it’s not, it should be. We talk to our guys all the time – you’ve got to make sure your preparation and your work ethic matches your goals. It’s a process and just got to make sure we work on ourselves and develop players as coaches and get the most out of them.”

Roller went on to say that he has about half of his starters returning on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, and is looking for big things from his skill positions players again this season.

Quarterback Josiah Oxendine returns under center after a strong freshman season. He threw for 1,198 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 425 yards and three more scores.

He’ll be without his top back from ’22, however. Ty Martin led the Pee Dee with 2,655 yards and 28 TDs, but Roller is confident in the stable of running backs he has returning.

“Domo(nick) Felton played varsity last year but didn’t get a whole lot of playing time because of Ty Martin,” he said. “But because he practiced and was on the varsity last year he’s able to step in and play some this year.

“Maybe be the guy in the backfield – he and Jamarian Fling.”

Fling was DHS’ second-leading rusher last year with 685 yards and 10 TDs while also being a big-play defensive back with six interceptions.

That all starts up front, and the Wildcats have the luxury of one of the top-rated offensive tackles in not only the state, but the entire country in the Morning News Preseason Player of the Year Josiah Thompson. The 6-foot-7, 290-pound standout returns along with fellow senior Jayden Benjamin.

Kamarion Singletary, Rahmond Hamilton, Rike Niyongabo, Zamaurious Robertson and Ty Kennedy-Bruce will be some of the names at receiver that the Wildcats are looking to get the ball to in space, Roller said.

Defense has always been Dillon’s calling card, and it was last year as well. The Wildcats allowed an average of less than 18 points per game, but will be missing some key cogs from that squad in Anthony Grant and Chris McCollum along the line.

Azavion Deberry does return up front along with linebacker Simrod McCallum, who led the team with 136 ½ tackles last season.

“We’ve got pretty good chemistry,” McCallum said of the older and newer players. “…Most of us have been playing together since we were young kids. So the older guys with more experience, we’ve been trying to help out the young kids and get our team morale up and boost their confidence so they can help us out in the long run.”

Xzavion Davis joins Fling as a playmaker in the secondary. Fling also returns as the team’s punter with placekicker Stephen Rojas back as well.