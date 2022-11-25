Dillon falls in 3A lower state final

DILLON, S.C. — A heart-breaking second half in the 3A lower state final left state-power Dillon High School with its first loss of the season − a 30-21 defeat at the hands of Beaufort High School on Friday evening.

Dillon made it clear what it wanted to do on the first drive of the game, rushing 12 times on a 64-yard drive that took 6:01 off the clock. That was capped off with a Chris McCollum 3-yard touchdown rush as the Wildcats took an early 7-0 lead with 5:59 in the first quarter.

The Dillon defense forced a turnover on its first drive in the form of a recovered fumble, but the offense couldn’t capitalize. That’s when Beaufort answered with a rushing touchdown of its own, a 36-yard dash from Colton Phares with 2:32 left in the opening quarter to tie the game at seven apiece.

The two defenses exchanged stops for much of the remaining first half, but an interception by McCollum of Beaufort QB Samari Bonds— the third forced turnover of the half for the Wildcat defense — with 1:04 left in the second quarter set up Dillon at the Eagles’ 6-yard line.

Two plays later, McCollum powered into the end zone on a 1-yard rush to put Dillon up 14-7 with 0:57 remaining in the first half.

It’ didn’t take Beaufort long to answer coming out of halftime. A big 34-yard rush from Bonds set the Eagles up at the Dillon 30-yard line. The Wildcats were able to force a fouth-and-short, but Beaufort RB Kacy Fields rushed up the middle untouched for a 23-yard score, tying the game at 14-14 with 9:22 left in the third quarter.

After a quick stop, Beaufort’s rushing trio of Bonds, Fields and Phares continued its attack − combining for 79 yards on nine rushes, capped off by a Fields' 3-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a 21-14 lead with 3:17 left in the third quarter.

Looking to change momentum, Dillon’s Jamarian Fling took the ensuing kickoff 43 yards to set the Wildcats up with favorable field position down at the Beaufort 37-yard line. It took the Widlcats just four plays before Ty Martin found the end zone on a 3-yard rush to tie the game at 21-all with 2:08 left in the third quarter.

Beaufort used its trio of rushers to march down to the Dillon 19-yard line when the play of the game occurred. Dillon’s Donnezz Alford came up with his second interception of the game in the end zone, but the Wildcats were flagged for holding on the return and the resulting call was a safety, putting Beaufort up 23-21 with 10:50 remaining.

“I’ve never seen that before,” Dillon coach Kelvin Roller said. “Donnezz made a great play in the end zone and, unfortunately, we had a penalty that was in the end zone. It wasn’t the reason we lost the ball game, we just didn’t make enough plays.”

Set up at the Dillon 35-yard line after the safety kickoff, Beaufort’s Fields punched it in from 2 yards out to put the Eagles up 30-21 with 6:22 remaining.

Dillon QB Josiah Oxendine threw an interception on the Wildcats’ final two drives and the second one— picked off by Dom Camacho with less than 2 minutes remaining inside the Eagles’ 20-yard line— put to bed any hopes of a late-game comeback for the Wildcats.

“They made it tough because they stacked the box up there and made you throw the ball,” Roller said. “It’s tough to be patient. It kind of forces you, when you’re down nine, to throw the ball.”

McCollum finished the night with two rushing touchdowns, an interception and a recovered fumble. The Wildcats forced five turnovers, but Roller said they simply weren’t able to capitalize.

“Ultimately, we just didn’t make enough plays. We didn’t coach good enough. We didn’t play good enough to win,” he said.

The loss was Dillon’s first of the season, finishing with an overall record of 13-1.

“I’m proud of this team,” Roller said. “They faced a lot of adversity in a lot of ball games this year. They handled it the right way through halftime and played excellent ball all year. This is the only blemish on a pretty tough schedule. This is what makes a man. How do you handle adversity? It’s easy to be good when things are going good, but how do you handle it when you have some failure? That’s what this game teaches.

“It’s 365 days. We’ll get ready and try again next year."

B 7 0 14 0 — 30

D 7 7 7 0 —21

FIRST QUARTER

D — Chris McCollum 3 rush (Stephen Rojas kick), 5:59

B — Colton Phares 36 rush (Jack Troutman kick), 2:32

SECOND QUARTER

D — McCollum 1 rush (Rojas kick), 0:42

THIRD QUARTER

B — Kacy Fields 23 rush (Troutman kick), 9:22

B — Fields 3 rush (Troutman kick), 3:17

D — Ty Martin 3 rush (Rojas kick), 2:08

FOURTH QUARTER

B — Dillon defensive holding in the end zone after an interception results in safety, 10:50

B — Fields 2 rush (Troutman kick), 6:22