Class 5A
1. Summerville (8)
2. Byrnes (5)
3. Dutch Fork (6)
4. Gaffney
5. Fort Dorchester
6. Sumter (2)
7. TL Hanna
8. Lexington
9. Hillcrest
10. Spartanburg
Others receiving votes: Dorman, River Bluff, Cane Bay, JL Mann, White Knoll, Carolina Forest, Nation Ford
Class 4A
1. Greenville (11)
2. South Florence (3)
People are also reading…
3. Northwestern (4)
4. South Pointe (2)
5. Hartsville (1)
6. James Island
7. Westside
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Greenwood
10. (tie) Irmo
10. (tie) Ridge View
Others receiving votes: West Florence, Indian Land, North Augusta
Class 3A
1. Dillon (16)
2. Daniel (2)
3. Clinton (2)
4. Camden
5. Chester
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Beaufort
8. Gilbert
9. Broome
10. Chapman (1)
Others receiving votes: Manning, Brookland-Cayce, Crestwood, Powdersville, Seneca, Loris, Philip Simmons, Hanahan
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (17)
2. Gray Collegiate (4)
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Fairfield Central
5. Marion
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Silver Bluff
8. Strom Thurmond
9. Hampton County
10. Saluda
Others receiving votes: Barnwell, Woodland, Ninety-Six, Blacksburg, Newberry
Class A
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (13)
2. Christ Church (4)
3. Lewisville (1)
4. Lamar (3)
5. St. Joe’s
6. Southside Christian
7. Whale Branch
8. Calhoun County
9. Lake View
10. Johnsonville
Others receiving votes: Latta, Cross, Wagener-Salley, Denmark-Olar, Blackville-Hilda, Hannah-Pamplico, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Baptist Hill, C.A. Johnson, Great Falls
This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque Spartanburg Herald Journal/Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Prep RedZone Ian Guerin, Prep RedZone;Justin Jarrett, LowCo Spotrs; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Leible, Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Joe Wedra, MyHorry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA