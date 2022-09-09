 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Dillon has big 2nd-half rally, tops Hartsville 59-35

  • Updated
  • 0
DILLON LOGO.jpg

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – Dillon rallied from 20 points down in the second half to roll past Hartsville for a 59-35 victory at Kelleytown Stadium.

The Wildcats (3-0) will travel to Socastee next Friday while Hartsville (3-1) will travel to Irmo.

The Red Foxes built a 28-8 advantage at one point behind touchdown runs from Carmello McDaniel (2) and McKendrie Douglas. Douglas also had a 58-yard TD pass to Cole Winburn.

But Dillon’s offense was unstoppable in the second half as the Wildcats scored seven touchdowns. Ty Martin wound up with four rushing scores while Jamorian Fling and Chris McCollum each added a pair.

WILL BE UPDATED

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lamar legend Don Poole dies

Lamar legend Don Poole dies

LAMAR, S.C. − Don Poole, the legendary Lamar High School coach/athletic director and namesake of the Silver Foxes’ football stadium (Donald R.…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert