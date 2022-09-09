Dillon has big 2nd-half rally, tops Hartsville 59-35

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – Dillon rallied from 20 points down in the second half to roll past Hartsville for a 59-35 victory at Kelleytown Stadium.

The Wildcats (3-0) will travel to Socastee next Friday while Hartsville (3-1) will travel to Irmo.

The Red Foxes built a 28-8 advantage at one point behind touchdown runs from Carmello McDaniel (2) and McKendrie Douglas. Douglas also had a 58-yard TD pass to Cole Winburn.

But Dillon’s offense was unstoppable in the second half as the Wildcats scored seven touchdowns. Ty Martin wound up with four rushing scores while Jamorian Fling and Chris McCollum each added a pair.

WILL BE UPDATED