Dillon, Lake View remain atop respective state polls
PREP FOOTBALL

Dillon, Lake View remain atop respective state polls

5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Northwestern

9. Boiling Springs

10. Carolina Forest

Also receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest, Berkeley, Goose Creek

4A

1. A.C. Flora (13)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Westside

4. South Pointe (1)

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Greer

7. Beaufort

8. Greenville

9. Catawba Ridge

10. Greenwood

Also receiving votes: North Augusta, Wilson, May River, Hilton Head, West Florence

3A

1. Dillon (11)

2. Chapman (3)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Gilbert

6. Wren

7. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Aynor

9. Fairfield Central

10. Palmetto

Also receiving votes: Belton Honea-Path, Chester, Lake City, Union County, Powdersville, Hanahan

2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Gray

3. Cheraw

4. Chesnee

5. Newberry

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. Barnwell

8. North Central

9. Pelion

10 Saluda

Others receiving votes: Woodland, Andrews, Marion, Timberland, Phillip Simmons, St. Joe’s, Wade Hampton, Christ Church.

1A

1. Lake View

2. Lamar

3. Southside Christian

4. Blackville-Hilda

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Whale Branch

7. Carvers Bay

8. Johnsonville

9. Wagener-Salley

10. Green Sea Floyds

Others receiving votes: McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Branchville, Ridge Spring-Monetta

