 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dillon, Lake View remain atop state football polls
0 comments

Dillon, Lake View remain atop state football polls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fmn football logo

5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Goose Creek

9. Northwestern

10. Carolina Forest

Others receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Berkeley, Ridge View, Hillcrest, Spring Valley

4A

1. Myrtle Beach (14)

2. South Pointe

3. Greenville

4. AC Flora

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Westside

7. Greer

8. Beaufort

9. Greenwood

10. West Florence

Others eceiving votes: Catawba Ridge, North Augusta, May River, York, Laurens, Hartsville

3A

1. Dillon (12)

2. Chapman (2)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Chester

6. Gilbert

7. (tie) Wren

7. (tie) Belton-Honea Path

9. Oceanside Collegiate

10. Aynor

Others receiving votes: Union County, Lake City, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Palmetto

2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Barnwell

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Newberry

5. Cheraw

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Chesnee

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes: North Central, Latta, Andrews, Christ Church

1A

1. Lake View (10)

2. Lamar (4)

3. Southside Christian

4. Green Sea Floyds

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. Whale Branch

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Carvers Bay

Others receiving votes: Williston-Elko, C.A. Johnson, Johnsonville, Allendale-Fairfax, Branchville

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert