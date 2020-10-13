Dillon, Lake View remain atop state football polls

5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Goose Creek
9. Northwestern
10. Carolina Forest
Others receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Berkeley, Ridge View, Hillcrest, Spring Valley
4A
1. Myrtle Beach (14)
2. South Pointe
3. Greenville
4. AC Flora
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Westside
7. Greer
8. Beaufort
9. Greenwood
10. West Florence
Others eceiving votes: Catawba Ridge, North Augusta, May River, York, Laurens, Hartsville
3A
1. Dillon (12)
2. Chapman (2)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Chester
6. Gilbert
7. (tie) Wren
7. (tie) Belton-Honea Path
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Union County, Lake City, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Palmetto
2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Newberry
5. Cheraw
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Chesnee
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: North Central, Latta, Andrews, Christ Church
1A
1. Lake View (10)
2. Lamar (4)
3. Southside Christian
4. Green Sea Floyds
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Whale Branch
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Carvers Bay
Others receiving votes: Williston-Elko, C.A. Johnson, Johnsonville, Allendale-Fairfax, Branchville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!