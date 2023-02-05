FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Dillon High star Kevin Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran, has been hired as defensive coordinator at the University of Alabama.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

Steele's previous job was defensive coordinator at Miami. And before that, he was hired as a defensive assistant at his alma mater, Tennessee. He became interim coach there for nine days before the Vols' next coach, Josh Heupel, didn't retain him.

Before Tennessee, Steele was Auburn's defensive coordinator for five years and lost his lone game as the Tigers' interim coach in a bowl game.

Steele was also defensive coordinator at LSU (2015) and Clemson (2009-11). His 2010 defense at Clemson led the ACC and ranked No. 13 nationally in points allowed, surrendering 18.8 points per game.

This will be Steele's third stint with the Crimson Tide. He was a member of coach Nick Saban's first Bama staff in 2007. He came back to Alabama in 2013 and coached there until he left for LSU.

Steele was Baylor's coach from 1999-2002 and had a 9-37 record.

Not only was Steele a member of Saban's first Bama staff, he was part of the Carolina Panthers' first group of coaches.

And Steele was an assistant on Nebraska's 1994 national championship team under then-coach Tom Osborne.

In 2015, Steele served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Louisiana State. In 2014, he coached Alabama's linebackers and was special assistant to Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

Before joining Alabama’s staff, Steele was executive head coach at Florida State under then-head coach Bobby Bowden.

In the NFL, Steele coached linebackers for the Carolina Panthers from 1995-98.

Steele also held assistant jobs at New Mexico State (1983), Oklahoma State (1984-86), and his alma mater, Tennessee (1987-88). He started his full-time career in 1982 as the Vols’ outside linebackers coach. Before playing his final three years at Tennessee, Steele played his first season at Furman.

Steele’s brother Jeff serves as associate athletics director for facilities and operations at Auburn.