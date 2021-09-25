Dillon rallies, rolls past Aynor 33-14

The defense then forced Dillon into a first-series punt and set up an opportunity to drain even more clock and put more points on the board. However, a bad snap on the second play gave the ball right back to Dillon - with a short field to boot.

Five plays later, Dillon tied it up on Jack Grider’s 5-yard run and a two-point conversion.

Aynor countered with yet another lengthy drive - one that chewed up another six and a half minutes - but after the Blue Jackets were stuffed on fourth down, the Wildcats made it to the end zone again on a Nemo Squire 6-yarder just before halftime.

After Dillon started the third quarter with the ball, it was Squire for the second time (he’d add a third later), snagging a 5-yard reception on a fourth-and-goal play that extended the lead.

From there, the Dillon machine leaned on Aynor, forcing some mistakes and limiting any real threat of a comeback.

It was a far cry from the 2019 game in which Aynor ended what had been a then-52-game region winning streak for the Wildcats.