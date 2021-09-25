Dillon rallies, rolls past Aynor 33-14

AYNOR, S.C. − Aynor was riding high after running its opening series to perfection and jumping out to an early lead on region foe Dillon.
The Blue Jackets drained the bulk of the opening quarter, kept Dillon’s potent offense on the sideline for longer than it hoped and got into the end zone before the Wildcats had ever touched the ball. Moments later, Dillon was forced to punt, putting the ball back into the hands of Aynor and its Hammer offense.
This time, the nail hit back.
Dillon roared back after that early deficit, eventually winning 33-14 in a game that certainly appears to have been the most important contest toward deciding the Region 7-3A championship.
“Football’s a game of momentum. I thought we took it from them [after that first touchdown],” Blue Jackets coach Jason Allen said after his team lost its first game of the season. “We had a couple of bad snaps on the wedge last week [against Hannah-Pamplico] and it worried me all week. It happened again. I just didn’t feel like we got our mojo back until after we got down by two scores. … By that point, we’re too far behind. We’re not a team that can come back in a hurry. Our job is to do what we did in the first quarter.”
Aynor’s opening drive was everything Allen could have asked for. The Blue Jackets used up 9:06 of game time to drive 70 yards en route to an Ahmad Gerald touchdown run and the ensuing two-point conversion.
The defense then forced Dillon into a first-series punt and set up an opportunity to drain even more clock and put more points on the board. However, a bad snap on the second play gave the ball right back to Dillon - with a short field to boot.
Five plays later, Dillon tied it up on Jack Grider’s 5-yard run and a two-point conversion.
Aynor countered with yet another lengthy drive - one that chewed up another six and a half minutes - but after the Blue Jackets were stuffed on fourth down, the Wildcats made it to the end zone again on a Nemo Squire 6-yarder just before halftime.
After Dillon started the third quarter with the ball, it was Squire for the second time (he’d add a third later), snagging a 5-yard reception on a fourth-and-goal play that extended the lead.
From there, the Dillon machine leaned on Aynor, forcing some mistakes and limiting any real threat of a comeback.
It was a far cry from the 2019 game in which Aynor ended what had been a then-52-game region winning streak for the Wildcats.
“I start reminiscing about two years ago on the sideline when they did the same thing,” Dillon coach Kelvin Roller said of his view of the opening series. “You don’t get the ball but so many times when a team does that to you. I’m very proud of our defense for hunkering down after that. They came to play. They passed the toughness test that Aynor tries to give to you.”
Aynor was able to dish some of that out - senior Garrison Gasque also got into the end zone along with Gerald’s score, and the Blue Jackets’ defense played well in spurts.
Just not when it mattered most.
It now appears that Aynor will have to regroup to make sure that it can hold on to the all-important No. 2 playoff seed out of Region 7-3A. If it takes care of business against Loris, Waccamaw and Georgetown, that’ll be the case. But the Blue Jackets will have to clean up what Allen said was now two weeks worth of disheartening miscues.
“They don’t give a trophy to anybody after tonight,” he said. “We’ve just got to go back to work, just get better on the details. I give a lot of credit to them, but I feel like we made a lot of self-inflicted errors.”
DILLON 33, AYNOR 14
D 0 14 12 7 — 33
A 8 0 0 6— 14
FIRST QUARTER
A - Ahmad Gerald 1 run (Garrison Gasque run), 2:47.
SECOND QUARTER
D - Jack Grider 5 run (Charles Brayboy pass from Grider), 9:36.