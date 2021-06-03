Dillon rally falls short as Seneca forces decisive Game 3

SENECA, S.C. — After staking itself to an early lead Thursday night, the Seneca High School softball team took Dillon’s best shot in the fourth inning and was able to keep its footing.
Their legs may have gotten a bit wobbly again in the seventh, but the Bobcats found a way to hang on and extend their season to one final game.
After ceding an early four-run lead, Seneca used big hits from Salihah Ragwar-Hayes and Ashlyn Brown to pull back in front, then withstood a fierce seventh-inning Dillon rally to earn a narrow 6-5 victory in Game 2 of the Class 3A State championship series.
Bouncing back from a 3-2 loss in the series opener at Dillon on Tuesday, the Bobcats (27-8) will now face the Wildcats (25-9) in the decisive third game of the best-of-three series on Saturday in a neutral-site contest at Chapin High School at 6 p.m.
“Dillon’s a team that has a way of getting on base, moving runners and getting on streaks,” Seneca coach Rick Pate said. “I think we weathered their storm the times they did that, and I’m real proud of the way the girls responded.”
With the Bobcats up 6-4 going to the seventh inning, starting pitcher Emily Williams gave way to reliever Makenzie Martin, and Dillon eventually managed to load the bases with two outs.
With Ny Wilson at the plate, Qy Wilson took a large lead at third and found herself in a rundown, and she ended up stealing home to cut the deficit to just one run at 6-5.
“I actually didn’t tell (Qy Wilson) to go on that play,” Dillon coach Stevie Grice added. “I told her to go if the batter swung on strike three, but it worked. We got the go-ahead run to second, but we just didn’t get the hit we needed.”
With runners at second and third — representing the go-ahead and tying runs, respectively — Ny Wilson hit into a game-ending groundout back to the circle that Martin tossed to Williams to end the game and extend the series.
“Breathtaking,” Williams said of recording the final out.
The dramatic finish came after the Bobcats started strong in the bottom of the first, as Williams plated Ragwar-Hayes and Natalie Windham on a three-run blast over the center-field fence, while Windham hit a solo shot to left field in the third for a 4-0 advantage.
But Dillon responded with a scoring barrage in the top of the fourth when it opened with four straight hits, including RBI singles from Logan Grice and Ny Wilson.
Pinch-runner ShaKinah Murphy later came home on a Paige Sherman groundout to make it 4-3, while the Wildcats tied it 4-4 after Ragwar-Hayes just missed a diving catch on a single from Jenascia Lester.
With some uncertainty on the basepaths after the close play, Wilson came home — she had no choice with the runner behind her already at third — and scored an error on the throw to the plate.
But from there, Williams closed out the frame in the circle with a strikeout and a groundout, as Seneca was able to largely steady itself from there.
“I think once we got out of the fourth inning, we were like, ‘We want this more,’” Williams said. “We wanted it more, and a lot of us were trying to not let it affect us and how we played.
“Most of us, we just let it go and went up there and did what we had to do at the plate.”
And that included Ragwar-Hayes, who in the bottom of the fifth laced a one-out triple into right field and then scored after a botched throw to third base.
“At first I thought (the outfielder) caught it, but then I realized the ball was still going behind her,” Ragwar-Hayes said. “I’m just glad I was able to contribute, because I had that diving play that I couldn’t make, but I was glad I was able to contribute with my bat.”
Brown followed with her home run in the sixth — the Bobcats’ third of the game, and their 37th of the season.
“You can live by the home run and die by the home run,” Pate said. “It’s not something I like to hang on my hat on, because it’s not an easy thing to do, but we tend to be able to find a way.”
Williams earned the win after striking out eight batters in six innings, while Martin picked up the save.
“It’s definitely what we wanted, and even though the game was closer than we wanted it to be, I’m glad we fought till the end and kept our heads up,” Ragwar-Hayes said. “We just kept putting the ball in play and doing what we had to do.”
SENECA 6, DILLON 5
DHS 000 400 1 — 5 7 1
SHS 301 011 x — 6 6 1
PITCHING
WP — Williams, 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 8 K
LP — Sherman, 6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 8 K
S — Martin, IP, H, R, BB, K
HITTING
DHS — L. Grice, 2-4, RBI; Rogers, 1-3, 2B, BB
SHS — S. Ragwar-Hayes, 2-3, 3B; Williams, 1-3, HR, 3 RBI; Brown, 1-3, HR, RBI; Windham, 1-3, HR, RBI