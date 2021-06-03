Dillon rally falls short as Seneca forces decisive Game 3

With some uncertainty on the basepaths after the close play, Wilson came home — she had no choice with the runner behind her already at third — and scored an error on the throw to the plate.

But from there, Williams closed out the frame in the circle with a strikeout and a groundout, as Seneca was able to largely steady itself from there.

“I think once we got out of the fourth inning, we were like, ‘We want this more,’” Williams said. “We wanted it more, and a lot of us were trying to not let it affect us and how we played.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Most of us, we just let it go and went up there and did what we had to do at the plate.”

And that included Ragwar-Hayes, who in the bottom of the fifth laced a one-out triple into right field and then scored after a botched throw to third base.

“At first I thought (the outfielder) caught it, but then I realized the ball was still going behind her,” Ragwar-Hayes said. “I’m just glad I was able to contribute, because I had that diving play that I couldn’t make, but I was glad I was able to contribute with my bat.”

Brown followed with her home run in the sixth — the Bobcats’ third of the game, and their 37th of the season.