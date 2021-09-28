 Skip to main content
Dillon ranked 2nd in latest 3A state poll
PREP FOOTBALL

Dillon ranked 2nd in latest 3A state poll

  • Updated
fmn football logo

5A

1. Dutch Fork (18)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Riverside

7. Dorman

8. Sumter

9. Spring Valley

10. Mauldin

Others receiving votes: Chapin, Lexington, Woodmont, Ridge View

4A

1. A.C. Flora (18)

2. Greenville

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. West Florence

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Indian Land

10. Beaufort

Others receiving votes: York, Hartsville, Lancaster, Clover, Greer, Fort Mill, North Myrtle Beach

3A

1. Daniel (18)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Brookland-Cayce

7. Gilbert

8. Powdersville

9. Aynor

10. Lower Richland

Others receiving votes: Seneca, Chester, Hanahan

2A

1. Abbeville (17)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Barnwell

6. Saluda

7. Timberland

8. Wake Hampton

9. Christ Church

10. Andrews

Others receiving votes: Phillip Simmons, St. Joseph’s, Batesburg-Leesville, Landrum, Newberry, Andrew Jackson

1A

1. Southside Christian (18)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. Lake View

5. Ridge Spring-Monetta

6. Whale Branch

7. Baptist Hill

8. Lewisville

9. Blackville-Hilda

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Dixie, Great Falls, C.A. Johnson, Calhoun County, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Estill, Johnsonville

