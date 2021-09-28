Dillon ranked 2nd in latest 3A state poll

5A
1. Dutch Fork (18)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Riverside
7. Dorman
8. Sumter
9. Spring Valley
10. Mauldin
Others receiving votes: Chapin, Lexington, Woodmont, Ridge View
4A
1. A.C. Flora (18)
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. West Florence
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Indian Land
10. Beaufort
Others receiving votes: York, Hartsville, Lancaster, Clover, Greer, Fort Mill, North Myrtle Beach
3A
1. Daniel (18)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Brookland-Cayce
7. Gilbert
8. Powdersville
9. Aynor
10. Lower Richland
Others receiving votes: Seneca, Chester, Hanahan
2A
1. Abbeville (17)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Timberland
8. Wake Hampton
9. Christ Church
10. Andrews
Others receiving votes: Phillip Simmons, St. Joseph’s, Batesburg-Leesville, Landrum, Newberry, Andrew Jackson