Dillon ranked second in latest state media football poll
Dillon ranked second in latest state media football poll

5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Spring Valley

7. Sumter

8. Dorman

9. Lexington

10. (tie) Cane Bay

10. (tie) Hillcrest

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Summerville, Chapin, Byrnes, Riverside

4A

1. A.C. Flora (17)

2. Greenville

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. Beaufort

8. York

9. West Florence

10. Irmo

Others receiving votes: May River, Indian Land, North Myrtle Beach, South Aiken, Greer

3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Gilbert

7. Powdersville

8. Lower Richland

9. Aynor

10. Brookland-Cayce

Others receiving votes: Chester, Hanahan, Strom Thurmond

2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Barnwell

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Christ Church

9. Phillip Simmons

10. St. Joseph’s

Others receiving votes: Wade Hampton, Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, Cheraw

1

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. Baptist Hill

5. Hannah-Pamplico

6. Whale Branch

7. Ridge Spring-Monetta

8. (tie) Lake View

8. (tie) Dixie

10. Denmark-Olar

Others receiving votes: Green Sea Floyds, Great Falls, Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, C.A. Johnson

