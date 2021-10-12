Dillon ranked second in latest state media football poll

5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Spring Valley
7. Sumter
8. Dorman
9. Lexington
10. (tie) Cane Bay
10. (tie) Hillcrest
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Summerville, Chapin, Byrnes, Riverside
4A
1. A.C. Flora (17)
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. Beaufort
8. York
9. West Florence
10. Irmo
Others receiving votes: May River, Indian Land, North Myrtle Beach, South Aiken, Greer
3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Gilbert
7. Powdersville
8. Lower Richland
9. Aynor
10. Brookland-Cayce
Others receiving votes: Chester, Hanahan, Strom Thurmond
2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Barnwell
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Christ Church
9. Phillip Simmons
10. St. Joseph’s
Others receiving votes: Wade Hampton, Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, Cheraw