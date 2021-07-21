Dillon RB Squire earns SCFHOF honor

GREENVILLE, S.C. − Dillon High School senior running back Nemo Squire was announced as the S.C. Football Hall of Fame’s Bridge Builder Excellence Award winner late Wednesday.

The award recognizes excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Squire was one of 10 finalists from across the state.

On the field this past season he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 20 scores. In the classroom he had a 3.98 GPA to earn a spot in the National Honor Society.

Squire also serves in the community as a youth leader − working with a ministry that assists the homeless.