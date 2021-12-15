Dillon Shrine Bowl RB Squire signs with East Carolina football

DILLON, S.C. – There are a lot high school players who fall in love with the recruiting process, Dillon High School football coach Kelvin Roller said.

“Then once they get to college, they’re not really ready for the expectations as far as the workload that’s going to be placed on them and what it takes to excel at that level,” he added.

But Roller is more than confident that won’t be the case with Nemo Squire since he’s seen his preparation and work ethic firsthand.

Both have been staples for Squire since starting to see time in the Dillon backfield as an eighth grader. In the years following, he’s become one of the most consistent running backs and offensive threats in the Pee Dee if not the state.

The years of hard work – which began when he was six years old – culminated Wednesday at the school when he signed with NCAA Division I East Carolina.