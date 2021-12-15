Dillon Shrine Bowl RB Squire signs with East Carolina football

DILLON, S.C. – There are a lot high school players who fall in love with the recruiting process, Dillon High School football coach Kelvin Roller said.
“Then once they get to college, they’re not really ready for the expectations as far as the workload that’s going to be placed on them and what it takes to excel at that level,” he added.
But Roller is more than confident that won’t be the case with Nemo Squire since he’s seen his preparation and work ethic firsthand.
Both have been staples for Squire since starting to see time in the Dillon backfield as an eighth grader. In the years following, he’s become one of the most consistent running backs and offensive threats in the Pee Dee if not the state.
The years of hard work – which began when he was six years old – culminated Wednesday at the school when he signed with NCAA Division I East Carolina.
“It’s a feeling I can’t even express right now,” Squire said. “Just the feeling of hard work and dedication over these years and thanking God for all the opportunities he’s given me in this game. This game has impacted me as much as it has impacted others, and I just thank God for allowing me to be able to experience this and go through this because a lot of guys don’t.”
It was Squire’s faith that helped guide him to Greenville, N.C., he added, after picking the Pirates over James Madison University and Western Kentucky.
“Knowing that (ECU running backs) coach (Chris) Foster is a faith-based coach, and knowing that (head) coach (Mike) Houston is a man of faith as well…being around that and being able to increase my skill set but also being able to increase who I am as a young man and who I am spiritually, I just thank God for allowing me to be able to do that and go forth and be in that type of environment for the next four years of my life,” Squire said.
Falling in love with the environment, the coaching staff and the school were key factors in his decision along with the opportunity to pursue his top career path in engineering, he said.
“I know playing football and getting an engineering degree sometimes doesn’t correlate, but at the same time I’m going for it and I’m not going to let anything stop me,” Squire said.
Squire has been nearly unstoppable on the field during his career – amassing close to 5,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.
The Wildcat senior finished this past year with 1,056 yards on the ground and 23 scores as earned selections to both the Shrine Bowl, which was canceled, and the North-South game which he participated in last Saturday.
“They’re getting a dynamic player that can catch the ball out of the backfield and adapt to any offensive system,” Roller said. “His work ethic and his intelligence allow him to pick things up quickly, so East Carolina’s getting a fast, strong runner.
“But it’s leadership off the field that really sets him apart.”