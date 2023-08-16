DILLON, S.C. — Kelvin Roller has spoken with a number of NCAA football coaches since taking over the Dillon High program.

Those conversations have varied of course, but lately many of them have been about Josiah Thompson — and it’s no secret why.

“I’ve been told by a bunch of D-1 schools from all over the (Southeastern Conference) that they feel like he’s the best (offensive) tackle in the country,” Roller said.

At 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, Thompson has been on the radar of college coaches dating all the way back to his freshman season…and the interest has only grown. Pull up any recruiting site and Thompson is likely to be listed as either the No. 1 or No. 2 prospect in the state and in the top 100 in the entire country.

He put the speculation of where he will sign to bed early after committing to the University of South Carolina in April. Instead Thompson, who has been selected as the Morning News Preseason Player of the Year, can concentrate on doing what he does best — being a force for the Wildcats up front.

“I’ve worked a lot,” Thompson said. “O-line coach, coach Norman Quick, (has been) my coach these four years, so he’s coached me great. I got better throughout the high school years, so just growing up and getting better and stronger and getting to this point — going to the next level is great.”

His size alone would make Thompson stand out to any opposing coach or recruiter, but his strengths go well beyond that, Roller said.

“He’s got great movement skills for a large guy,” the Dillon coach said. “He’s a big human being, but the thing about it is he’s got a great work ethic and he’s responsible. You can count on him.”

And perhaps one of the biggest assets in his game is flexibility, Roller added.

“I think that sets him apart,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of 6-foot-7 guys that can bend like he does, so we just have a lot of confidence in him.”

It’s one of the key skills that have helped Thompson improve his game as a run blocker, he said.

“I was a pass blocker at first,” he said. “(Better) at pass blocking…but run blocking came along throughout the years. Technique, quick feet; I work on my patience a lot. I’m really fast off the ball (and) don’t want to miss any blocks or anything, so being patient was the key for games.”

The proof has been shown in the Wildcats’ run game, which produced a 1,000-yard rusher in 2021 (Nemo Squire) and a 2,500-yard rushers in 2022 (Ty Martin). Add in the other top rushers for Dillon last season and the offensive line helped paved the way for more than 4,000 yards on the ground as the Wildcats went 13-1 and made it to the 3A lower state final.

“He’s just got a lot of experience and he’s been a three-year starter,” Roller said. “And actually he’s a four-year varsity letterman, so he’d better be the leader up there.

“…I’m expecting him to have a big, big senior year for us up front.”