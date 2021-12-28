Dominant 2nd half lifts North Augusta boys past Lower Richland

FLORENCE, S.C. – North Augusta’s boys’ basketball team used a dominant second half to roll past Lower Richland 63-32 on Tuesday at the 35th Pepsi Carolina Classic at South Florence High School.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Diamond Hornets 22-10 in the third frame to turn an eight-point lead at the break into a 30-point advantage entering the final period of play.
Lower Richland managed just two points in the fourth quarter as North Augusta closed the game on a 13-2 run.
It was balanced scoring that did the trick for the Yellow Jackets. They had 12 different players reach the scoresheet, led by Elijah Hall and Austin Harrell. Hall finished with a game-high 12 points including 10 across the second and third quarters.
Harrell added 11 points, including nine via 3-pointers. Daron Dunbar added eight points for NA and Tanner Harrell chimed in with seven.
Adrien Jackson was the lone Diamond Hornet to reach double figures as he finished with a team-high 10 points. Jamari Warren was next with seven.
North Augusta advances to face Hartsville on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. while Lower Richland will now play Dillon on Wednesday at 1 p.m.