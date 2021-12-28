 Skip to main content
Dominant 2nd half lifts North Augusta boys past Lower Richland
35th PEPSI CAROLINA CLASSIC

Dominant 2nd half lifts North Augusta boys past Lower Richland

Lower Richland vs. North Augusta Carolina Classic

North Augusta's Elijah Hall (4) puts up a shot while be guarded by Lower Richland's Arturo Overton (1) during the Yellow Jackets' 63-32 victory on Tuesday at the 35th Pepsi Carolina Classic.

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – North Augusta’s boys’ basketball team used a dominant second half to roll past Lower Richland 63-32 on Tuesday at the 35th Pepsi Carolina Classic at South Florence High School.

The Yellow Jackets outscored the Diamond Hornets 22-10 in the third frame to turn an eight-point lead at the break into a 30-point advantage entering the final period of play.

Lower Richland managed just two points in the fourth quarter as North Augusta closed the game on a 13-2 run.

It was balanced scoring that did the trick for the Yellow Jackets. They had 12 different players reach the scoresheet, led by Elijah Hall and Austin Harrell. Hall finished with a game-high 12 points including 10 across the second and third quarters.

Harrell added 11 points, including nine via 3-pointers. Daron Dunbar added eight points for NA and Tanner Harrell chimed in with seven.

Adrien Jackson was the lone Diamond Hornet to reach double figures as he finished with a team-high 10 points. Jamari Warren was next with seven.

North Augusta advances to face Hartsville on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. while Lower Richland will now play Dillon on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

LOWER RICHLAND (32)

Adrien Jackson 10, Warren 7, Butler 6, Orgryn 5, Brown 3, Overton 2.

NORTH AUGUSTA (63)

Elijah Hall 12, Austin Harrell 11, Dunbar 8, T Harrell 7, Joseph 6, Holloway 5, Saxon 4, Stallings 4, Wilcher 2, Evans 2, Hallingquest 1, Tillman 1.

