Dominant efforts power Wilson squads to sweep of West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – The anticipation heading into Friday’s Region 6-4A showdown between Wilson and West Florence was palpable from the vocal crowd in attendance at The Castle.

But the rematch of last season’s 4A lower state title game wasn’t nearly as tightly contested – the Tigers made sure of that.

Wilson started the game on a 9-0 run thanks in no small part to its size and rebounding advantage in the paint. The Knights never recovered, and a dominant third quarter by the Tigers negated any chance of a comeback as they rolled to a 77-47 victory.

Wilson improved to 14-4 overall and remained unbeaten in region play at 3-0. West fell to 11-6 and 2-1. Both teams will be at home in their next games with the Tigers hosting Myrtle Beach on Wednesday and the Knights welcoming Hartsville to Florence on the same night.

“We came out and attacked down low because we knew we had the advantage with the big guys,” Wilson coach Carlos Powell said. “Huge eighth-grader Josh Leonard…I want to say he had 16 points and 13 rebounds tonight.

“And very balanced scoring throughout the entire team.”

The Tigers finished with four players in double figures, led by Leonard and Jevon Brown who had 16 each. Xavier Brown followed with 15 and Merel Burgess added 13.

But Wilson also got contributions up and down the lineup as 10 different players made at least one bucket in an all-around offensive effort Friday night.

“Everybody’s feeding off each other’s energy,” Powell said.

The same could also be said on the defensive end as Wilson had a strong night on the boards – which limited the number of shots West Florence had throughout the evening.

It was one of a number of problems the Knights, coach Kevin Robinson said.

“We just flat out did not show up tonight – on the offensive end and the defensive end,” he added. “I give Wilson all the credit, but we’ll get back to the drawing board and we’ll get better.”

Despite falling behind by double digits in the opening stanza, West rallied in the second quarter and looked as if it had turned a corner. Baskets by Deuce Hudson, Bryson Graves and Darren Lloyd capped a 6-0 run and brought the Knights back within four, 20-16.

Hudson led WFHS with 17 points and Lloyd followed with 12, but the duo could not overcome Wilson’s relentless attack. The Tigers responded with a big 3-pointer from Jyron Waiters as part of a 9-0 run following West’s surge. They led 33-22 at the break and by double digits the rest of the way.

“Rebounding was an issue, so we placed emphasis on boxing out and rebounding and the little things,” Robinson said. “I told the guys it’s the little things that we need to do and we just didn’t…”

Jevon Brown caught fire in the third quarter – sinking a trio of shots from downtown as Wilson outscored West 26-11 in the frame to pull away for good.

“When we need a basket, a tough basket, we call a set and try to get Jevon coming off a screen or dribbling off a screen,” Powell said. “He delivered for us tonight. Big threes.”

W 18 15 26 20 – 77

WF 9 13 11 14 – 47

WILSON (77)

Josh Leonard 16, Jevon Brown 16, Xavier Brown 15, Merel Burgess 13, Waiter 8, T. Thompson 3, Daniels 2, Angus 2, Douglas 2.

WEST FLORENCE (47)

Deuce Hudson 17, Darren Lloyd 12, Jones 7, Graves 7, McAllister 4.

GIRLS

Wilson 68

West Florence 37

FLORENCE – Janiya Swinton poured in a game-high 28 points as Wilson picked up its first Region 6-4A victory of the season with a dominant effort over West Florence.

Swinton had nine points in the first quarter and 17 in the first half as the Tigers jumped to a 25-8 lead after the opening stanza and led by 22 at the break.

Leanissa Swinton added 10 points for Wilson, who improved to 9-6 overall and 1-2 in region play. All seven players on the Tigers’ roster scored, including El Johnson who finished with six points in the first quarter before leaving with an injury.

Zoe Miller added nine points for Wilson and Sharetta Jones had six.

The Knights (7-8, 1-2) were led by Amaryn Harrison who finished with eight points. Jordyn Perry followed with nine and both Kendrina Johnson and Jayda James finished with five points each.

The Tigers are scheduled to host Myrtle Beach on Wednesday while West will host region leader Hartsville on Wednesday as well.

W 25 15 11 17 – 68

WF 8 10 9 10 – 37

WILSON (68)

Janiya Swinton 28, Leanissa Swinton 10, Miller 9, Johnson 6, James 6, Murray 4, Spears 3.

WEST FLORENCE (37)

Harrison 8, Perry 6, Johnson 5, James 5, Evans 4, Rodgers 3, Mitchell 2, Williams 2, Gunter 2.