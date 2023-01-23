 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don Shelley leaving WA after state championship football season

Florence Christian vs. Williamsburg Academy Football

In 2021, Don Shelley talks to his Williamsburg Academy team after the Stallions’ overtime win over Florence Christian.

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS, MORNING NEWS

KINGSTREE, S.C. -- Don Shelley is leaving his posts as football coach and athletic director at Williamsburg Academy for Orangeburg Prep after coaching the Stallions to this past season's SCISA Class 2A championship.

The news was first reported by the High School Sports Report and then confirmed to the Times & Democrat by Orangeburg Prep's administration.

According to the Times & Democrat, Shelley -- a Pee Dee Academy graduate -- spent 20 years at Orangeburg Prep, beginning in 1986, and helped the Indians to six SCISA state championships.

Orangeburg Prep finished last season with a 3-8 record.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

