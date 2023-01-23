Don Shelley leaving WA after state championship football season

KINGSTREE, S.C. -- Don Shelley is leaving his posts as football coach and athletic director at Williamsburg Academy for Orangeburg Prep after coaching the Stallions to this past season's SCISA Class 2A championship.
The news was first reported by the High School Sports Report and then confirmed to the Times & Democrat by Orangeburg Prep's administration.
According to the Times & Democrat, Shelley -- a Pee Dee Academy graduate -- spent 20 years at Orangeburg Prep, beginning in 1986, and helped the Indians to six SCISA state championships.
Orangeburg Prep finished last season with a 3-8 record.