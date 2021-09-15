Doulos' late goal lifts No. 7 Coker past FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. –Sophomore Alex Doulos scored on a 9-yard shot with 3:02 remaining to lift seventh-ranked Coker University to a wildly entertaining 4-3 non-conference win over Francis Marion University on Wednesday in a men's college soccer action.

The match-up between the two local rivals was knotted 1-1 at halftime, but featured four goals in the final 18:37.

Francis Marion (1-3-1) will take to the road this Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. Conference Carolinas match at South Wesleyan University in Central. The next home match for the Patriots will be Sept. 25 against Converse University at 7:30 p.m.

FMU senior defender Sam Pollard put Francis Marion up 1-0 at the 11:04 mark with a 21-yard free kick that nestled into the far-side netting.

Jacques Fokam-Sandeu scored the first of his two goals in the 38th minute to level the match at 1-1. Halftime would arrive with the score still deadlocked. Fokam-Sandeu’s second score, a header off a service from Gustavo Palmieri, put Coker (4-0-0) up 2-1 at the 54:46 mark.

Patriot senior midfielder Oliver Peters corralled a loose ball in the box and knocked home a 14-yard attempt to again tie the score, this time at 2-2 with under 19 minutes remaining.