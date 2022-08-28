Dr. Jerry Punch has lived a broadcaster's dream

DARLINGTON, S.C. – In the world of sports broadcasting, Dr. Jerry Punch has been everything to everybody.

One day, he would work the pits of a NASCAR race or Indianapolis 500, giving us the inside scoop. On another night from a college football sideline, he would also give us that added insight.

And one time, on the silver screen no less, there was none other than Dr. Punch interviewing Tom Cruise’s “Cole Trickle” character in the movie “Days of Thunder” after his win at Darlington.

Those were the days, days that bring fantastic sports memories to football and racing fans alike. Punch’s expertise in NASCAR was so valued that “Days of Thunder” credited him as a technical advisor.

But why add the “Dr.” to Punch’s name? That’s because he is.

Having served as an ER physician while juggling NASCAR and college football duties (he even served as an ESPN sideline medical analyst in Clemson’s January 2017 CFP title win over Alabama), ESPN’s 2017 CFP title win over Alabama), Punch now lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, as a principal investigator for the Alliance for Multispecialty Research.

During Punch’s pit-reporting days, he even used his medical expertise to save the lives of three drivers: Rusty Wallace after a five-flip crash in practice the day before the 1988 Busch 500 at Bristol. He also saved the life of ARCA racer Don Marmor during a 1988 race at Atlanta. And, Punch helped save the life of Cup racer Bill Dennis after a wreck during 1982 Daytona 500 qualifying.

When it came to broadcasting, Punch said there are similarities between working the NASCAR pits and a college football sideline.

“In football you’ve got less than 15 seconds to look at what the play clock is,” said Punch, a walk-on quarterback at N.C. State. “By the time the play-by-play guy notes who made the tackle and what the down and distance is going to be, he could say, ‘Let’s check in on the sideline with Dr. Punch.’ You may have 12 seconds to say something meaningful, to just get a tidbit in, or a story. You’ve got to be concise; you’ve got to be precise to get the point across because you have to get it out before the ball is snapped because the cardinal sin is to talk over the snap of the ball.”

Then, Punch talked about being a pit reporter.

“You have, what, 12-15 seconds? Back in the day, you had 16 seconds; but now, you’ve got 11,” Punch said. “But you’ve got to say something quickly and precisely. You don’t have to talk the whole time, but you want to point out something that people can watch for. And in both cases, you’ve got to remember that people have pictures, so you don’t have to describe everything. You just need to draw their attention to this or this.

“In both cases, you are the eyes and ears of the viewer at home,” he added. “They haven’t seen what you saw in the pits a moment ago. They don’t know what’s about to happen. They don’t know the strategy. But you might have already heard from the coaches what will happen in this series. You might have heard from a crew chief on what they’re going to do. Are they going to pull a ‘Crazy Ivan,’ or a ‘Hail Mary’ on the stop-and-go with two tires or no tires? What are they going to do with air pressure, and what are they going to do with the adjustments before they put it in the driver’s hands?”

That’s when the insight of a pit reporter becomes so crucial.

“All that stuff are things that people at home can’t hear. You hear it and you see it and know it’s about to happen and you can relay that,” Punch said. “And on top of that, you can relay the conversations you just heard on why this stop is so important and how frightening it is to the drivers’ wives that they’re not going to put tires on this guy’s car at Darlington because they’re going to let him see if he can hang on and finish in the top 10. The wives know how difficult that can be.

“It’s physically demanding and frightening at a place where your tires are not going to have a lot of grip, anyway,” he added.

Punch, who worked the pits for Motor Racing Network before jumping to TV, recalled one of his crazier experiences working the pits at Darlington.

“Back when I was helping (1965 Southern 500 champion) Ned Jarrett on radio, there was literally not much of a pit wall, just a rail that separated pit row from the crews,” Punch said. “Ned is calling on the radio and I’m grabbing people for him. If a car tumbled and rolled, they were a few feet from me and there was not a lot of protection – for the crews or anybody.

“And now, we think of safer barriers and soft walls and helmets on crew members,” he added. “And back then, you had a cotton shirt that wasn’t even buttoned all the way as a crew member, and they wore caps.”

Punch, of course, has many amazing memories from Darlington.

“That meant a lot to me seeing David Pearson and Cale Yarborough win, and Richard Petty racing there, and Jeff Burton winning both races in the same year (1999),” Punch said. “The Southern 500 that year was rain-shortened, and (Burton) had a car so damaged that if they restarted the race, it couldn’t have rolled a hundred yards.

“They did the Victory Lane underneath the canopy in the garage area because it’s pouring rain outside,” he added. “There are just so many stories, like watching crew chiefs put 2x4s in the right side of the car between the door panel and the roll bar. So, if the guy bounces off the wall, the 2x4 would absorb the impact.”

One of the most compelling stories Punch witnessed was the 1985 Southern 500, which Bill Elliott won to complete NASCAR’s first Winston Million run to earn $1 million.

“What I remember with the Elliott situation and the Winston Million was how I had never seen so much security,” Punch recalled. ”Bill and Ernie Elliott and Dan Elliott, they were good ol’ boys from Dawsonville, Ga. They didn’t ever expect – and I don’t think they could really gather the impact of the media crunch that was going to take place that week.

“So, the security and the policemen lined up around their garage stall with ropes around their garage stall so people couldn’t get to them,” he added. “I think that was intimidating to Bill. Holy cow! Bill was just accustomed to just visiting with people and guys working on the car, walking back and forth to maybe get a sandwich from the hauler. You couldn’t do that then because people were everywhere.”

It was a significant day in NASCAR history, for sure.

“That was a day that really shined a huge light on our sport because every major national news organization network and newspaper covered what would happen where a guy wins a million dollars that day,” Punch said. “Although it was over three wins (Elliott also had to win two other races of the crown-jewel schedule that season: The Daytona 500 and Winston 500), that was still the day at Darlington he won the million.”

The Punch legacy rolls on as his daughter, Jessie, works with NASCAR Productions. Jessie, a recent Clemson graduate, worked as a runner for her dad when he worked the Clemson football sidelines. But in the spring, at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, they worked together during a NASCAR race for the first time.

“I couldn’t begin to tell you how proud I am,” said Jerry, who is part of a podcast with his daughter, “Rollin’ with the Punches.” “I’m proud of her because she loves the sport like I do. But a lot of people love the sport. But I’m really proud of her because of her work ethic and she understands she can’t just show up and because of her last name, people are going to open the door for her.

“She applied for these jobs and didn’t tell me or my wife until her final interview,” he added. “Somebody saw her résumé and called me and asked if she was my daughter. And I asked, ‘How do you know her?’ And they said she had just applied with NASCAR. She didn’t want anybody to know.”

But Jessie knows NASCAR.

“She grew up around the sport,” Jerry said. “Her passion and attention to detail and her work ethic really stand out. When she does an interview, she understands it’s not about her. It’s about the person she’s talking with. It’s about respect and dignity. You ask a respectful question and you make sure that, at whatever cost, you give that person you’re interviewing their dignity. And you don’t ever take that away.

“I love that about her because I’ve tried to teach her that and that’s how you build relationships and trust over the years,” he added. “But when we did the PA stuff last spring at Darlington, it was fun to be a part of. She’s a natural. She’s got a lot more personality than what I ever had.