DARLINGTON, S.C. -- At what point should a postrace fight be stopped? Or should it?

After last week's race at Kansas, Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson got into a confrontation. After Gragson grabbed at Chastain's uniform, Chastain punched him. And before Gragson could respond with a punch of his own, security got involved to keep that from happening.

“This is big-time auto racing. This is not hockey,” Chastain said.

Kyle Busch, who has had his past disagreements with Chastain, talked more about the hockey comaprison.

“I feel like security stepped in about 10 seconds too quick,” Busch said. “You let one guy get a (heck) of a hit and then you block the other guy from getting a hit back. At least let the guy try and then maybe get one in. I would seriously urge NASCAR to go with some hockey rules, you know? Once you get to the ground, we’re going to break it up; or when one of you guys look gassed, we’re going to break it up. Let them get a good 30 seconds in.”

Saturday's Xfinity race winner Kyle Larson, who won the Cup championship in 2021, is 5 feet 6. So if he got into an altercation, he likes the idea of security stepping in.

“I mean, pound for pound, even I would probably lose the fight,” Larson. “So no, I would say, I think I want security to break them up before they ever get to my car. Just kidding, but I don’t know. I don’t foresee myself ever being in a situation like that. I think everybody probably understands it’s not going to be an equal fight with me, so they’ll end up looking bad because I’m a little fella.”

There's an old saying from years ago that when drivers get into it they settle it in some parking lot.

“As I get older, I think they need to just not let it happen,” two-time Southern 500 champion Kevin Harvick said. “If they want to fight, they can go fight somewhere else. So you know, I know, like with the stuff that we do, obviously Ross was just defending himself and his territory, so it’s … I find myself torn on it. I think in today’s day and age, it almost seems a little bit cheap.”

NASCAR is an emotional sport, however. Just as temperatures can rise under the car's hood, it does the same for drivers.

“I don’t have any preconceived ideas of what that would be," Chastain answered after being asked what's the trigger point. "It’s more just in the moment – living and reacting. .... I stand by last week what happened. I’m not saying that every time in a little bit different situation it’s going to react like that. I want to talk to guys and have conversations, but last week was too far.”

Of course, drivers have to worry about sponsors when temperes flare. So, drivers look for resolutions as soon as they can.

“Yeah, (Gragson) called me Sunday night. I was still in the garage and I didn’t feel like I had the bandwidth to think about it or talk about it," Chastain said. " I was just happy we got out of there with a top-five and was ready to get home. I called him back Monday. I was heading up to Hickory to run a late model stock.

"I’m kind of doing a lot of this racing stuff backwards and now I’m driving a late model stock at Hickory for the first time. So I called him on my way up there. We talked for a little while and was in a really good place," he added. "And then we both went to Millbridge Monday night and with the Chevy program; we ran micros and had a blast. Just bonded over fast, little sprint cars. It was good – just laughing and joking, and we’ve been good at the gym all week.”