Duck recipe

Fillet of duck
Note: The duck needs to marinate overnight.
Ingredients:
1 duck fillet per person
Marinate duck fillets overnight in the following:
1/4 cup wine vinegar
1 lemon, thinly sliced
1 orange, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon oil
2 tablespoons soy sauce
Pinch of rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper
Preparation:
Remove duck fillets from marinade, and pat dry. Dredge in flour, and brown in hot oil. Pour marinade over duck, and simmer until tender, for about 10 minutes.
