Duck recipe
Duck recipe

Fillet of duck

Note: The duck needs to marinate overnight.

Ingredients:

1 duck fillet per person

Marinate duck fillets overnight in the following:

1/4 cup wine vinegar

1 lemon, thinly sliced

1 orange, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Pinch of rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper

Preparation:

Remove duck fillets from marinade, and pat dry. Dredge in flour, and brown in hot oil. Pour marinade over duck, and simmer until tender, for about 10 minutes.

