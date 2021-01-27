Duo of Thomas, Edwards powers Trinity boys past Florence Christian

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Mike Teasley is grateful for any chance to play in what has been an unusual season to say the least because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup against Florence Christian School, the Titans only had five games under their belts — with two of those coming in the previous four days.

If there was any rust, it didn’t show as LeBron Thomas and Dalon Edwards combined for 52 points to help the Titans open SCISA Region 2-3A play with an 83-47 victory over the Eagles.

Trinity improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in region while FCS fell to 4-6 and 0-1.

“It’s been such a crazy year that part of us is just excited to be playing,” Teasley said. “It wasn’t specifically thinking about where we were going to place in region, we’re just glad to have the opportunity to play.

“…LeBron Thomas and what he’s been able to do consistently has already elevated our team. He has the ability to take over the game and get to the rim and get to the foul line.”

Thomas did just that in the first half. He scored 18 of his game-high 30 points in the first two stanzas, including a pair of three-pointers. He had three in the game and TCS sank seven as a team.