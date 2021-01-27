Duo of Thomas, Edwards powers Trinity boys past Florence Christian

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Mike Teasley is grateful for any chance to play in what has been an unusual season to say the least because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heading into Tuesday’s matchup against Florence Christian School, the Titans only had five games under their belts — with two of those coming in the previous four days.
If there was any rust, it didn’t show as LeBron Thomas and Dalon Edwards combined for 52 points to help the Titans open SCISA Region 2-3A play with an 83-47 victory over the Eagles.
Trinity improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in region while FCS fell to 4-6 and 0-1.
“It’s been such a crazy year that part of us is just excited to be playing,” Teasley said. “It wasn’t specifically thinking about where we were going to place in region, we’re just glad to have the opportunity to play.
“…LeBron Thomas and what he’s been able to do consistently has already elevated our team. He has the ability to take over the game and get to the rim and get to the foul line.”
Thomas did just that in the first half. He scored 18 of his game-high 30 points in the first two stanzas, including a pair of three-pointers. He had three in the game and TCS sank seven as a team.
The Titans junior guard was a big part of their 11-0 run to close out the first quarter — which turned a four-point game into a 15-point advantage for Trinity. TCS increased its lead to 43-20 at the break.
“I think they tried to make some adjustments to slow LeBron up,” Teasley said. “…That opened up some other things. We had guys that were able to hit jump shots and got open because of his ability to take over the game.”
One of those beneficiaries was Edwards, who had a pair of shots from downtown in the second quarter, but capped off the night with an offensive flurry in the fourth. He scored 14 points in the final quarter and added another trey for good measure to finish with 22 on the night.
Trinity’s height was another problem for Florence Christian as TCS features five players who are 6-foot-5 or taller and several more at least 6-2, including Thomas.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for FCS, who had been undefeated since coming back from the holiday break.
“Obviously their athleticism gave us some trouble,” Eagles coach Clay Bochette said. “Our help-side defense was lacking tonight, which was unfortunate for us. Trying to keep an athletic group like that in front of you — we’ve got to rely on our help-side defense and it just wasn’t there.
“I thought we competed better in the first and third quarters, but it got away from us (going into) the second quarter.”
FCS was led by a pair of players in double figures in Clayton Bochette and Robbie Jordan. Bochette finished with 15 points while Jordan was right behind him with 14.
The duo combined to hit five shots from beyond the arc, including three by Jordan.
FCS 8 12 15 12 – 47
TCS 23 20 19 21 – 83
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (47)
Clayton Bochette 15, Robbie Jordan 14, Johnson 8, Huntley 5, Gray 2, Forehand 2, Greene 1.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (83)
LeBron Thomas 30, Dalon Edwards 22, McLeod 8, Balle-Bonza 7, Saragaba 6, Folse 6, Warren 4.
GIRLS
Trinity Collegiate 57
Florence Christian 39
DARLINGTON, S.C. – It took a while for both teams to finally open play in SCISA Region 2-3A, but it’s the Titans who grabbed the early advantage.
TCS (4-2, 1-0) opened the game on a 16-4 run and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the night to upend the Eagles (7-2, 0-1). The Titans led 32-20 at the break and 50-34 after three quarters.
The trio of Jazmyne Lyde, Chase Hayes and Jaida Cameron was a big reason why. They combined for 36 points, led by Lyde with 13.
Cameron had eight points in the third quarter while Hayes had nine in the first half. TCS also sank six three-pointers in the contest including two by Lyde and three by McKenzie Davis.
Bradley Brown as the lone Eagles player in double figures with 14. She scored 12 of those points across the second and third quarters.
Emily Eason added eight points for FCS while Kenzie Feagin and Kylie Stewart each finished with seven.
FCS 4 16 14 5 – 39
TCS 16 17 17 7 – 57
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (39)
Bradley Brown 14, Eason 8, Feagin 7, Stewart 7, Sterling 3.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (57)
Jazmyne Lyde 13, Jaida Cameron 12, Chase Hayes 11, Davis 9, Pierce 8, McKay 4.