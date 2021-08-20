Eaddy, Poston account for 3 TDs apiece as Hannah-Pamplico tops McBee 45-26

“We dug ourselves a hole and never really could get back out of it,” McBee (0-1) coach Johnny Kline said. “That’s the game of football. I told the guys that three or four plays are going to make or break this game … those three or four plays did.

“We just (were) on the wrong side of them.”

Even so, the Panthers didn’t go away quietly. Behind a strong running attack that accounted for more than 260 yards, McBee kept pace until the end. The Panthers were down 38-26 and driving early in the fourth quarter when a fumble deep inside Raider territory negated the drive.

Poston’s 36-yard touchdown run later in the quarter sealed the win. He finished with 226 yards passing with 203 of those going to Sellers and Ellison.

Eaddy rushed for 151 yards to give H-P a well-balanced attack.

McBee was led by DeVarius Ponds’ 91 yards. Evan Sullivan added 79 and James Goodie finished with 39. All three had rushing touchdowns as well, including two by Ponds in the first half.

“It just took us too long to make adjustments,” Johnson said of the defensive effort Thursday. “That’s something we’ll see on film, and honestly us as coaches should have probably made more adjustments sooner.”

Hannah-Pamplico will travel to Hemingway next Friday while McBee has a newly scheduled road contest at Pee Dee Academy next Friday as well.

