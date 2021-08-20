Eaddy, Poston account for multiple TDs apiece as Hannah-Pamplico tops McBee 45-26

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Coming into the season, Hannah-Pamplico High School football coach Jamie Johnson knew one thing about his squad if nothing else.
And it was on full display Thursday night in the Raiders’ season opener against McBee.
“We’ve got some special skill players,” Johnson said following a 45-26 victory over the Panthers. “Floyd Eaddy at running back is unbelievable. Cyrus Ellison, No. 4, receiver and Taeshaun Sellers, No. 5 – Preseason All-Pee Dee.
“They’re just unbelievable kids. We feel like if we can just heal up the offensive line, we can do some special things.”
Eaddy, Ellison, Sellers and quarterback Zander Poston did a lot of special things against the Panthers. Eaddy and Poston accounted for multiple touchdowns apiece as H-P (1-0) got big plays throughout the night – and not just on offense.
Eaddy got things started with an 85-yard kickoff return for a score and had another TD return called back because of a penalty later in the opening quarter.
Meanwhile, Poston and Ellison connected on a pair of TD passes in the opening frame as the Raiders built an 18-12 lead in a high-scoring opening quarter.
Eaddy added a pair of touchdown runs in the second quarter – one from 38 yards out – and Poston found Sellers for a 70-yard hookup to start the second half as Pamplico built a 38-18 lead at one point.
“We dug ourselves a hole and never really could get back out of it,” McBee (0-1) coach Johnny Kline said. “That’s the game of football. I told the guys that three or four plays are going to make or break this game … those three or four plays did.
“We just (were) on the wrong side of them.”
Even so, the Panthers didn’t go away quietly. Behind a strong running attack that accounted for more than 260 yards, McBee kept pace until the end. The Panthers were down 38-26 and driving early in the fourth quarter when a fumble deep inside Raider territory negated the drive.
Poston’s 36-yard touchdown run later in the quarter sealed the win. He finished with 226 yards passing with 203 of those going to Sellers and Ellison.
Eaddy rushed for 151 yards to give H-P a well-balanced attack.
McBee was led by DeVarius Ponds’ 91 yards. Evan Sullivan added 79 and James Goodie finished with 39. All three had rushing touchdowns as well, including two by Ponds in the first half.
“It just took us too long to make adjustments,” Johnson said of the defensive effort Thursday. “That’s something we’ll see on film, and honestly us as coaches should have probably made more adjustments sooner.”
Hannah-Pamplico will travel to Hemingway next Friday while McBee has a newly scheduled road contest at Pee Dee Academy next Friday as well.