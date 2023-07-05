DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jason Earle knows the expectations at Hartsville High School when it comes to basketball.

And he’s more than ready to take on the challenge after being introduced as the Red Foxes’ new boys’ coach Wednesday at the Darlington County School District Administration Office.

Earle, a graduate of McBee High School and Newberry College, is taking over for Yusuf English, the Morning News Coach of the Year, who resigned toward the end of the last school year.

“Year in and year out they’re at the top of the state,” he said of the HHS program. “Last year we lost to Irmo in the lower state championship game. They’ve won numerous state championships and we just hope to continue that tradition and put a product on the court that the community will enjoy to watch and support.”

Earle has witnessed both the support and high expectations the past two seasons working as an assistant at Hartsville for both the football and boys’ basketball programs.

“I’m going to continue to coach both football and basketball for this year,” he said. “I think being on both staffs has helped bring more athletes to basketball. We’ve got probably 10-14 football guys who are coming out.

“…But I’m really excited for this opportunity.”

Earle is no stranger to Darlington County or the Pee Dee area. He has coached a variety of sports during his career at a variety of schools including Timmonsville, West Florence, Darlington and Hartsville.

His familiarity with the Red Fox program should provide a smooth transition as the players will know what he has in mind for the program moving forward, Earle said.

“Last year I coached mostly defense, and they know my expectations, so now it’s the whole picture (in terms of) expectations,” he added.

As to what fans can expect on the court, Earle anticipates his squad playing at a fast pace on both ends of the floor.

“Defensively last year we were a full-court man,” he said. “We’re going to continue that, but we’re going to add a little more trap to it. Offensively we’re going to look to fast break a lot more, run a little secondary into a set and hopefully get some easy baskets that way.”