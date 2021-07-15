Early deficit, late obstruction call too much as RedWolves fall to Bacon

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves have shown a knack for late-inning comebacks this season – and Wednesday’s game against Macon was following that same trend.
But things took a turn in the seventh inning when an obstruction call that led to a double play might have cut short a potential big inning by the RedWolves.
The result was Florence was never quite able to dig out of an early hole in a 9-6 loss to the Bacon at Sparrow Stadium. The RedWolves fell to 10-20 overall and 3-6 in the second half while Macon improved to 11-19 and 5-6.
Florence was scheduled to play at Asheboro on Thursday before renewing the I-20 Series against Lexington County on Friday in Lexington. The next home game is slated for Saturday at 7 p.m. against Wilmington.
“We’ve competed really hard all year long,” RedWolves coach Jake Schuster said. “Getting down by a couple of runs hasn’t really ever taken at bats away. We’ve kind of put together a theme here of pushing back late in games.
“When you play us, you’re going to have to pitch (well) in the seventh, eighth and ninth because we’re going to keep on coming.”
Such was the case Wednesday. After falling behind 8-3 at one point, Florence battled back to within 9-5 as the RedWolves took their turn at the plate in the bottom of the seventh. The first three batters reached base and Brody Hopkins drove in one run with an RBI single.
With no outs and the bases still loaded, Johnsonville High’s Lex Tuten then hit a grounder to short. Hopkins was forced out at second, but Tuten beat out the throw to first as another run scored.
However, obstruction was called on Hopkins’ slide and Tuten was by rule called out at first. Even more damaging, both of the other runners were placed back where they were before the play began.
“So the rule is if you pop up before you get to the bag, it’s an obstruction call,” Schuster said. “I didn’t agree with the call, but (the umpire) called obstruction. Unfortunately it took a run off the board and gave us two outs in that inning.”
At the very least, it was a huge momentum swing as the RedWolves went from having runners at the corners with one out and trailing by two to having runners on second and third with two outs and trailing by three.
“It was a big momentum play,” Schuster said. “We had a chance to put up a crooked number there and it kind of took the wind out of our sails.”
It was the second such big moment of the game that went against Florence. The other came in the fourth as Macon broke a scoreless tie with a five-run frame. The big blow came from third baseman Nik Levensteins who connected on a three-run homer to right field. Levensteins’ blast came with two outs and a full count, and all five Bacon runs were scored with two outs.
“We have a chance to get out (of the inning), make an error … the inning started with walks and a wild pitch,” Schuster said. “Then you get hurt. They put a good swing on the ball and that was kind of the game.”
The RedWolves got a pair of runs back on Lukas Polanco’s two-run homer, but Macon plated three more runs in the fifth on three hits and a sacrifice fly.
Brody Wortham doubled home a run in the fifth as did Tuten in the sixth as Florence continued to claw its way back all the way through the seventh inning.
Wortham had two hits for Florence as did Hopkins and Francis Marion’s Tyler Reynolds.
Three RedWolves pitchers combined to strike out 13 Macon batters, but also walked seven.