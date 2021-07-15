Early deficit, late obstruction call too much as RedWolves fall to Bacon

With no outs and the bases still loaded, Johnsonville High’s Lex Tuten then hit a grounder to short. Hopkins was forced out at second, but Tuten beat out the throw to first as another run scored.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, obstruction was called on Hopkins’ slide and Tuten was by rule called out at first. Even more damaging, both of the other runners were placed back where they were before the play began.

“So the rule is if you pop up before you get to the bag, it’s an obstruction call,” Schuster said. “I didn’t agree with the call, but (the umpire) called obstruction. Unfortunately it took a run off the board and gave us two outs in that inning.”

At the very least, it was a huge momentum swing as the RedWolves went from having runners at the corners with one out and trailing by two to having runners on second and third with two outs and trailing by three.

“It was a big momentum play,” Schuster said. “We had a chance to put up a crooked number there and it kind of took the wind out of our sails.”