FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Flamingos found themselves facing an early five-run deficit against Wilmington after just an inning and a half at Carolina Bank Field.

But that turned out to be only the second-biggest problem they faced Thursday.

Florence’s offense was undercut all evening by strikeouts as six different Sharks pitchers combined to fan 18 Flamingos in a 7-1 loss for Lane Harvey’s squad.

“You’re never going to win a game if you strike out that much,” the second-year Florence coach said as his team dropped to 8-14 on the year. “I bet eight or nine of those were looking, too, so it’s just inexcusable.

“Very uncompetitive at the plate tonight.”

As a result, the Flamingos also had just two innings with multiple baserunners. One came in the bottom of the ninth when they plated their lone run on Riley Davis’ two-out RBI single

The other came in the bottom of the first with Florence trailing just 2-0. Jake Ogden lined a one-out double, but was left stranded at third as the Flamingos loaded the bases but could not push a run across.

The Sharks scored three more times in the top of the second to take control for good.

“That kind of put a stamp on the day right there in the first inning,” Harvey said. “We had bases loaded…didn’t get anything from it, and that’s a momentum shift right there and they took advantage of that.

“That was kind of all she wrote.”

Francis Marion’s Connor Kirkley got the start and lasted just 1 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Kirkley gave up a solo home run in the first inning and walked in a run in the second.

The Flamingos bullpen kept the Sharks at bay for most of the remainder of the game, however. Caleb Costa, Ethan Harden and CJ Hood combined to allow just two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

“Bullpen did a good job,” Harvey said. “It’s tough when you dig yourself a 5-0 hole after two innings, so we’ve got to have a better quality start from our starting pitching. The bullpen did a great job, so props to them for keeping us in it, and then if we would have scratched a few (runs) here and there, it’s a ballgame again.”

Unfortunately for Florence, the bats were mostly silent. Ogden had two hits but that was all as the Flamingos managed just five singles outside of that.