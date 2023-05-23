LAKE VIEW, S.C. – If there was one word Kip Herlong would use to describe his team this season it’s “perseverance.”

“I’m just very proud of the way they persevered,” the longtime Lake View High School baseball coach said. “They could have folded down earlier this season when they met adversity, but they’ve met adversity day in and day out and done a great job.”

That was also true of Tuesday’s Game 2 of the 1A state championship series against Southside Christian. The Wild Gators faced adversity early, but battled all the way to the end.

An early hole proved too much to overcome, however, as the Sabres earned a 5-2 victory to claim back-to-back state crowns. Southside has played in the state finals each of the last three years, losing to Lake View in 2021.

Pitching was a big reason why the Sabres were victorious this time around. LVHS was one-hit in an opening game shutout, and SCS starter George Massingill turned in another solid outing Tuesday. He allowed just three hits and one run with five strikeouts in six innings.

“Massingill pitched a great game,” Herlong said. “He really did a really good job of keeping us off stride and mixing things up. But we kind of persevered there and made it a game in the very end, which is what we want.

“We want to continue to battle here and fight with every last breath that we have, and they certainly did that, so I’m very proud of that end of it.”

Southside also came through with several clutch two-out hits early. Massingill provided one on a RBI single in the first inning to put the Sabres on the board.

They added three more in the third. A hit, an error and two walks plated one run before Kolby Sentelle stroked a two-run single with two down to give SCS a 4-0 lead.

“That helped them get ahead and stay ahead, and really didn’t open the door enough for us to get things done,” Herlong said. “They’re a good baseball program. They’re a good baseball team. Everything that you do at this point on this stage is tough.”

LVHS finally got on board in the fourth inning. Tucker Bass came home on a grounder by Braden Borders that the Sabres couldn’t turn into an out. The Wild Gators also had runners in scoring position against Massingill in both the fifth and sixth innings, but were unable to get them home.

It was 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh with Lake View made things interesting. Facing reliever Cole Tarango, four of the first five batters reached via a hit, two walks and an error to pull LVHS within 5-2 with the bases loaded and one down.

But SCS brought in Matthew Mills to close the door, which he did thanks to a strikeout and grounder to third to end the game.

SC 103 001 0 – 5 6 2

LV 000 100 1 – 2 4 1

WP – George Massingill (6 IP, R, 3 H, 5 K, 2 BB, HBP). LP – Kason Herlong (3 IP, 4 R, ER, 5 K, 2 BB).

LEADING HITTERS – LV: Zack Hunt 2-3, BB; Chris McGill 1-3; Braden Borders 1-3; Tucker Bass 0-2, BB, HBP, R.

RECORD: LV 23-5