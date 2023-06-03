FLORENCE, S.C. – A familiar script was starting to play out Friday, and Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart wasn’t keen on viewing a repeat performance.

Fortunately, the ending this time around was much more to his liking.

Playing Pee Dee for the second night in a row, Florence jumped to an early lead – much as it did Thursday against the Patriots. The difference this time was that following a four-run opening frame, the bats didn’t go silent in Post 1's 10-1 victory over the Patriots at the Florence Christian School field.

Florence (3-1, 2-0) will be back in action Monday as it travels to Georgetown for a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. Pee Dee (0-2, 0-2) will look to get on track Tuesday when it travels to Horry for a 7 p.m. matchup.

“We got off to a hot start again, and I told the guys (it) seems like every year we tend to have a lull in that second and third inning,” Urquhart said. “At that point, we decided we’re either going to kick it in and start having better at-bats, or we’re just going to play like we did last night – just play lackadaisical the rest of the night and try to hold on to a two-run lead.

“So, very proud of the guys tonight. Totally different offensive approach.”

Post 1’s offense shined in a variety of ways Friday with the run game, two-out hitting and the long ball all coming into play – especially the first inning.

Florence connected on four straight two-out hits to plate four runs. The big blast was a two-run homer by starting pitcher Zach Hunt, and both Noah Moore and Collin Minshew added RBI singles.

It was a tough first outing for Pee Dee’s Tanner Lewis, who was injured in Florence Christian’s run to the SCISA 3A semifinals and finally returned to the mound Friday after almost a month off.

“He’s coming off of a pretty big wrist injury, so he wasn’t his usual self,” Patriots coach Josh Guthrie said. “He got hit a little bit and we made some errors, too, so that didn’t help out. We made a lot of errors actually tonight and that’s the summary of the game.”

Pee Dee went on to commit four miscues in the later innings as Post 1 scored six runs over the final three frames to pull away for the victory.

In between, Guthrie’s squad had its chances to make things interesting. The Patriots loaded the bases twice in the first five innings, but did not plate a run either time. Camp Keels’ RBI single in the third accounted for Pee Dee’s lone run of the contest.

“It seemed like when they got those runners in scoring position, it was with two outs, so we did a good job of getting the early guys in the inning out,” Urquhart said. “…It was two out, so we just focused on the batter. Zach did a good job to get us out of one jam…Noah Cribb got us out of another jam, so some key moments right there.”

Hunt went four innings and allowed the one run on five hits with three strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman. Cribb tossed the next 2 1/3 innings and did not allow a run or a hit. Mac Faile got the final two outs of the game for Post 1.

Offensively, Hunt had two hits including his home run and Shemar Simes also came through with a two-run shot in the sixth inning for Florence.

Brody Cook and Josh Williams drove in runs, and Post 1 swiped seven bags.

Josh McNeil had two hits to the lead the Patriots, who stranded eight men on base throughout the evening.

“We did put the ball in play a little bit better than last night,” Guthrie said. “…We’re adjusting, just not fast enough. We’ve got to continue to get better with execution with runners on base. Bases loaded twice (and) a couple of other opportunities with runners on second and third. Just not doing it yet.”