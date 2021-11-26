Early miscues doom Lamar in upper state title game loss to Southside Christian

LAMAR, S.C. – Chad Wilkes felt good heading into Friday’s 1A upper state championship game against Southside Christian School.
“I felt like we were a better matchup for them this year than we were last year when we almost won,” the Lamar football coach said of his team’s 11-point loss in last season’s upper state final. “But we just never really gave ourselves a shot.”
An interception on the second play from scrimmage put the Silver Foxes in an early hole, and their misfortunes only snowballed from there. The miscues kept piling up – and so did the Sabres’ touchdowns as the defending state champs rolled to a 49-7 victory at Donald R. Poole Stadium.
SCS (13-0) will now face Bamberg-Ehrhardt next Saturday at noon at Benedict College for the 1A state championship. Lamar (9-4) sees its season come to an end in the semifinals once again.
“We never got in the game,” Wilkes lamented afterwards. “…All three phases. We turned the ball over on offense then the punt(s) – the first two touchdowns come off of 40 total yards.
“It’s just really hard against a team that good…you have to play almost perfect to win, and so when you make those (mistakes) early, it’s just always going to be really tough to overcome as good as they are.”
Tyler McManus’ interception set up a 20-yard pass from Southside quarterback JaCorey Martin to Janko Fredricks to give the Sabres’ an early 7-0 lead.
Martin was far from done, however. An 8-yard punt following the Silver Foxes’ second offensive drive paved the way for Martin’s 27-yard run to paydirt as SCS took a 14-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
It was 21-0 when another rough punt from just outside Lamar’s end zone resulted in Southside Christian taking over at the 1-yard line. Martin scored again with five seconds remaining as the Sabres went up 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“I don’t think it’s something that our kids weren’t prepared for or anything like that, it’s just you know we clearly weren’t ready enough to play tonight,” Wilkes said. “But it’s just one of those things that just snowballed early and we never gave ourselves a chance to really be in the game.”
Martin added two more TDs in the second quarter and wound up rushing for 68 yards and five touchdowns for SCS. He also threw for 102 yards and the one score as well.
The Sabres' defense was just as good as it held the Silver Foxes to 194 total yards and just 67 in the first half. Lamar had three first downs in the first half and made it into SCS territory only once after jumping on top of a fumbled snap on a punt attempt.
But LHS was shut out until there was 5:12 left in the game when Patrick Anderson broke through for a 53-yard touchdown run. He led the team with 66 yards rushing, and the Silver Foxes managed just 142 on the ground for the game.
“We knew we weren’t just going to be able to run up and down the field on them,” Wilkes said. “We played them last year and it was a defensive struggle the whole way, so that’s what we were expecting.
“But we didn’t play good enough in special teams, defense or offense.”
SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 49, LAMAR 7
SC 28 14 7 0 – 49
L 0 0 0 7 – 7
FIRST QUARTER
SC – Janko Fredricks 20 pass from JaCorey Martin (Isaac Masone kick), 11:03.
SC – Martin 27 run (Masone kick), 8:39.
SC – Martin 14 run (Masone kick), 5:46.
SC – Martin 2 run (Masone kick), :05.
SECOND QUARTER
SC – Martin 4 run (Masone kick), 9:22.
SC – Martin 1 run (Masone kick), 6:20.
THIRD QUARTER
SC – Jayvion Sherman 12 run (Masone kick), 8:42.
FOURTH QUARTER
L – Patrick Anderson 53 run (Luke Windham kick), 5:12.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – SC: JaCorey Martin 7-68, 5 TDs. L: Patrick Anderson 14-66, TD; Travion McPhail 11-51; Tyler McManus 5-52.
PASSING – SC: JaCorey Martin 4-9-102-1-0. L: 5-23-35-0-1
RECEIVING – SC: Janko Fredricks 3-72, TD. L: Patrick Anderson 4-30; Quan Toney 2-22.
RECORD: SC 13-0. L 9-4.
NEXT GAME: Southside Christian will play Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the 1A state championship on Saturday at noon at Benedict College in Columbia.