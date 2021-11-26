Early miscues doom Lamar in upper state title game loss to Southside Christian

Tyler McManus’ interception set up a 20-yard pass from Southside quarterback JaCorey Martin to Janko Fredricks to give the Sabres’ an early 7-0 lead.

Martin was far from done, however. An 8-yard punt following the Silver Foxes’ second offensive drive paved the way for Martin’s 27-yard run to paydirt as SCS took a 14-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

It was 21-0 when another rough punt from just outside Lamar’s end zone resulted in Southside Christian taking over at the 1-yard line. Martin scored again with five seconds remaining as the Sabres went up 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.

“I don’t think it’s something that our kids weren’t prepared for or anything like that, it’s just you know we clearly weren’t ready enough to play tonight,” Wilkes said. “But it’s just one of those things that just snowballed early and we never gave ourselves a chance to really be in the game.”

Martin added two more TDs in the second quarter and wound up rushing for 68 yards and five touchdowns for SCS. He also threw for 102 yards and the one score as well.