Early runs, Andrews' gem lift Darlington past West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Tim Wiley emphasized getting off to a good start in Wednesday’s road game at West Florence.
“We talked about jumping on them early — especially when you’re away on the road,” the Darlington High softball coach said. “Need to jump on them early and let them know you’re here to play.”
The Falcons took those words to heart as a couple of timely hits and some early miscues by the Knights resulted in a seven-run advantage after two innings.
Combined with Madie Andrews’ stellar outing on the mound, it was more than enough for the Falcons to earn a 10-0 win over West in five innings.
Darlington improved to 15-3 overall and maintained its lead in Region 6-4A by improving to 8-1. The Knights fell to 11-6 overall and 5-3 in region play.
The two teams will meet again Friday at Darlington.
Andrews tossed all five shutout innings for the Falcons and scattered six hits to go along with three strikeouts and two walks.
She allowed just one WF baserunner in each of the first three innings no Knights batter reached third until the bottom of the fifth.
Singles by Ali Meeker, Summer Holland and Madi Dubose loaded the bases for West in the final frame, but Andrews induced two straight infield popups to end the threat and the game.
“She located her pitches pretty well tonight,” Wiley said. “Her changeup wasn’t working as best as it has been, but she battled through it and we played good solid defense behind her.”
Meanwhile she got all the run support she needed in the first inning thanks to some well-placed hits. Alayna Williamson drove in the first run on a single and Andrews followed with an RBI double that landed on the foul line.
Amber Rogers continued the hit parade with an RBI and Savannah Evans closed things out two batters later with another well-placed double that made the score 4-0 after half an inning.
Darlington tacked on three more runs in the second. Williamson had the only RBI on a groundout, but the Falcons plated another run on a wild pitch and the last came on a Knights fielding error.
“We got down early and never could catch up, close the gap,” West Florence coach Aundres Perkins said. “But I’m proud of the girls, proud of our effort tonight. We didn’t quit. We’ve just got to polish up and get better on the little things and we’ll be fine.”
The last three runs came in the top of the fifth. Naya Jones had an RBI single for her second hit of the evening and Williamson followed two batters later with a two-run single. She finished with four RBI and three runs scored.