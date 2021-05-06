Early runs, Andrews' gem lift Darlington past West Florence

“She located her pitches pretty well tonight,” Wiley said. “Her changeup wasn’t working as best as it has been, but she battled through it and we played good solid defense behind her.”

Meanwhile she got all the run support she needed in the first inning thanks to some well-placed hits. Alayna Williamson drove in the first run on a single and Andrews followed with an RBI double that landed on the foul line.

Amber Rogers continued the hit parade with an RBI and Savannah Evans closed things out two batters later with another well-placed double that made the score 4-0 after half an inning.

Darlington tacked on three more runs in the second. Williamson had the only RBI on a groundout, but the Falcons plated another run on a wild pitch and the last came on a Knights fielding error.

“We got down early and never could catch up, close the gap,” West Florence coach Aundres Perkins said. “But I’m proud of the girls, proud of our effort tonight. We didn’t quit. We’ve just got to polish up and get better on the little things and we’ll be fine.”