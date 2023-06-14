FLORENCE, S.C. – Both Florence coach Derick Urquhart and Pee Dee coach Josh Guthrie saw improvements from their squads Tuesday as the two teams met for the fourth and final time in the regular season.

Post 1’s offensive approach was better than Saturday’s game, Urquhart said, and Guthrie was also pleased with a better offensive effort against Florence starter Tanner Hall this time around.

In the end, however, a couple Patriot miscues and early runs by Post 1 proved to be the difference as Florence earned a 6-3 victory and a season sweep of the series.

Post 1 improved to 9-2 overall and 7-0 in League 2 play while Pee Dee fell to 2-5 overall and 2-5 in league play.

“We keep getting a little better every time,” Urquhart said of his team’s approach at the plate. “The goal here is to be clicking by the end of the year and going into the playoffs. So still learning ourselves; still trying to learn the lineup.”

Post 1 came out strong with four hits in the top of the first inning. Zack Hunt drove in the first run with a RBI single, and Jamarcus Williams followed three batters later with a two-run basehit that stretched the advantage to 3-0.

In between, a Pee Dee misplay on a tag at second base resulted in the inning being extended and Florence tacking on two unearned runs in the process.

“It really comes down to unforced errors,” Guthrie said. “…You just can’t do that. You can’t commit four errors and have six walks in a game. Our pitching staff last night against Georgetown was lights out and got two big W’s, and then tonight just not the same.

“But as I was telling the guys, we got two big wins this week which is a progress statement for us offensively. And tonight we hit Tanner a little better – at least barrel-wise.”

Hall, in his second outing against the Patriots this year, was perfect through 2 1/3 innings. Then a Florence error opened the door as Pee Dee took advantage of the miscue and a walk with Evan Frank’s RBI single in the third to pull the Pats within 3-1.

That was the only blemish against the Post 1 right-hander though. He left after 6 1/3 innings and allowed just the one unearned run on two hits with no strikeouts and two walks.

Patriots starter Pierson Gray went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, two earned, on seven hits with two strikeouts, four walks and a hit batsmen.

Florence scored an unearned run in the fourth on Brody Cook’s sacrifice fly and another tally in the fifth when Collin Minshew was walked with the bases loaded.

Jackson Moore came through with an RBI single in the top of the seventh for the final Post 1 run.

Pee Dee mounted a bit of a rally in the seventh by taking advantage of an error and two walks to plate two runs – the last of which came on a RBI groundout by Austin Howard. But Florence shut the door soon afterward.

Frank and Landon Matthews had the two hits for the Patriots while Moore, Hunt, Williams and Tucker Bass all had two hits for Post 1.