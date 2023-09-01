FLORENCE, S.C. − Dale Earnhardt Jr. is once again set to race at Florence Motor Speedway.

The Hall of Fame NASCAR driver competed in last year's South Carolina 400 before making a return trip in February for the annual IceBreaker event.

Now Earnhardt will compete in Friday evening's Locked In 200 event, announced by both the driver and FMS within the past few hours.

Current Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe is also slated to drive in the Late Model race, FMS announced as well.

"Look who made the trip down the road from @TooToughToTame," Florence Motor Speedway posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. " Excited to welcome @DaleJr And @ChaseBriscoe_14 to the Locked In 200!"

The gates are scheduled to open tonight at 5 p.m. with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m.

Earnhardt, who won a 1996 Late Model Stock race at FMS, was the big-time draw for November’s South Carolina 400’s sellout. While racing the Cup Series at Darlington Raceway, just a short drive from FMS, Earnhardt recorded four top-five finishes. He was runner-up in the 2014 Southern 500 to Kevin Harvick, who also was at FMS that S.C. 400 night to watch his son, Keelan, race Legends.

“I love these worn-out race tracks,” Earnhardt told the Morning News after the South Carolina 400, in which he placed ninth. “If you want to find me, that’s where I’m going to be, driving a Late Model Stock car somewhere that’s going to grind the tires off the car.”

Earnhardt placed 16th at the IceBreaker in February.

During the mid-1990s, Earnhardt raced at Florence on Fridays and the now-closed Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturdays. He recorded 14 second-place finishes in 16 starts at FMS in his career.