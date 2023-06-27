TURBEVILLE, S.C. -- The East Clarendon Wolverines found several new pack leaders.

Curtis Johnson, a former University of South Carolina star pitcher, is the new athletic director and baseball coach. Larry Cornelius will coach EC football, and Patrick Kelly will coach boys' hoops. Former USC star Demetress Adams-Ludd will coach girls' basketball; Jason Newsome will coach softball, and Jessica Boyington will coach volleyball.

Johnson, who began his collegiate baseball career as part of Florence-Darlington Tech's first team, came to EC last spring as an interim atheltic director from Sumter High before being promoted.

Former East Clarendon football star Reggie Kennedy remains their district athletic director.

Scott Cook was the Wolverines' athletic director/football coach/baseball coach before that. He will next be an assistant at Dreher. Last year's boys' basketball coach, Seneca Barron, is now coach at his alma mater Lake City.

And it's uncertain whether two-time state championship coach Perry Stokes will continue his coaching career in girls' basketball.

Johnson talked about his plans for East Clarendon's program.

"We want to keep our number of athletes high and keep kids in the weight room and ensure we keep moving along and keep doing the things we have been doing and make sure the kids become stronger and keep moving in the right direction," said Johnson, who played prep baseball at Lakewood.

Cornelius, who played prep football in Pennsylvania, was previously coach at Lakewood. Among the past programs he was coach at is Mitchell County, alma mater to former USC QB Dondrial Pinkins when the Southwest Georgia school was known as Mitchell-Baker.

"A big thing is hitting the weightroom," said Cornelius, Lakewood's reigning teacher of the year. "I want to get these young men stronger. I'm also the head strength coach for all sports here, so that will be a priority. To build this football prorgram, that's something you can't accomplihs in a couple of months. You've got to get the strength up. Obviously, our future goal is to win. I can't tell you when that will happen, We've got to get the right coaches here and get the kids to buy in. And the kids have done a good job so far."

Adams-Ludd played pro basketball in Spain and France after USC. When she finished her Gamecock career in 2007, at the time she was ranked in the top 10 in four career categories: Blocked shots (140, 3rd), field goal percentage (.535, 8th), offensive rebounds (274, 4th) and defensive rebounds (462, 4th).

At Lee Central, under then-coach Dorothy Fortune, Adams-Ludd led the Trojans to four state championships and was a two-time state player of the year.